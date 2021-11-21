Facelift being done on York Revolution's 'Arch Nemesis,' the tallest wall in pro baseball

STAFF REPORT

For 14 years, the “Arch Nemesis,” the towering left-field wall at PeoplesBank Park, has denied batters home runs and proven to be a pitcher’s best friend.

The tallest wall in all of professional baseball (standing six inches taller than Fenway Park’s Green Monster), the Nemesis has factored into nearly every inning, game, playoff battle and championship in York’s modern baseball history.

Now that icon is getting a facelift.

Renovations have started on the 37-foot-8-inch wall and are expected to be complete in March. Managed by Revolution sponsor Kinsley Construction, the project will include replacement of the wall’s 160 plywood panels and all of the wood that mounts the painted panels to the wall’s steel beams.

The project will also refurbish the manual scoreboard at the base of the wall, an element of Revolution games since the first day of the stadium and a rarity among professional baseball facilities.

Installed at the time of the ballpark’s construction in 2007, the Arch Nemesis derives its name from the road behind the ballpark, Arch Street, which is home to several houses within range of home run baseballs.

“The Nemesis was not added to the ballpark as decoration or a retro sort of design element,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer in a news release. “The wall was included in the design because of our outfield’s proximity to Arch Street traffic and the homes along it. And after doing its job dutifully for our first 14 years, it has earned the renovation that will enable it to protect our neighbors and frustrate batters for many years to come.”

Menzer added that the team’s upcoming 15th anniversary season provided an additional reason to replace the wall’s weathered panels, some of which the team will cut up into small pieces for a giveaway next season for those who would like to literally own a piece of the ballpark's history.

“It seems fitting that one of the ways we mark the team’s anniversary is by renovating one of the most famous elements of the ballpark,” Menzer said in the news release.