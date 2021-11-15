York Revolution's 2022 schedule will have some significant changes compared to 2021

STAFF REPORT

The York Revolution will mark its 15th season in 2022 with a 132-game schedule, the team announced Monday.

The Revs’ 2022 schedule features nine opponents, including a second Kentucky team and the Atlantic League’s second club in the greater New York City area.

The three-time Atlantic League champion Revs will start the 2022 campaign on Friday, April 22, on the road against the 2021 North Division champion Long Island Ducks. The Revs’ home opener will be Tuesday, May 3, against the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

The 2022 schedule is markedly different than the 2021 slate, which didn't start until May 28 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and featured just 120 games.

The Revs will again reside in the Atlantic League’s North Division, along with three returning opponents: the Lancaster Barnstormers, the Long Island Ducks and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. They’ll be joined by a new club in Staten Island, New York, the name of which is expected to be announced soon.

The league’s South Division will feature the returning champion Lexington Legends, along with the Charleston Dirty Birds, the Gastonia Honey Hunters and the High Point Rockers. The southern teams will be joined by a second Kentucky team that will co-occupy the home of the Legends. Its name is also expected to be unveiled soon.

The Revs' 2022 schedule features 69 home games and 63 away games. The Revs’ most frequent opponent will be their rivals from across the river, the Lancaster Barnstormers. The Revs and Barnstormers will face off 32 times. The Revs will play Southern Maryland and Staten Island 18 times each, Long Island 16 times, and Charleston 12 times. York will face Gastonia, High Point, Lexington, and the Kentucky team nine times each.

Next year’s home schedule features 11 weekends at PeoplesBank Park and includes two Mondays, 12 Tuesdays, 11 Wednesdays, 11 Thursdays, 11 Fridays, 11 Saturdays and 11 Sundays. The Revs will finish the 2022 regular season at home on Sunday, Sept. 18, against High Point.

For the complete 2022 Revolution schedule, visit www.yorkrevolution.com/schedule/game-schedule.