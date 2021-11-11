York Revolution to have two new foes, will compete in 10-team Atlantic League in 2022

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York Revolution will have two new opponents and compete in a 10-team Atlantic League in 2022.

Thursday, the league announced that two teams will compete in Lexington, Kentucky, next season.

The new club will be owned by Lexington-based Stands LLC, which plans to announce a team name shortly. The club will play a full Atlantic League schedule while co-occupying the home of the defending Atlantic League champion Lexington Legends. The two Lexington clubs will also play each other in select matchups. The Legends won the title in their inaugural season in the league.

The addition of another team in Lexington will give the Atlantic League 10 teams in 2022. That is two more teams than the league had in 2021. The league had previously announced the addition of a team in Staten Island, New York, for 2022.

The two Lexington teams and the Staten Island club will join the Revs, the Lancaster Barnstormers, the Long Island (New York) Ducks, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, the Charleston (West Virginia) Dirty Birds, the Gastonia (North Carolina) Honey Hunters and the High Point (North Carolina) Rockers in the 2022 league.

By having 10 teams, the league will be able to have a balanced schedule.

In the past, when the league had an uneven number of teams, it used an all-travel Road Warriors team to provide a balanced schedule.

A 10th city is set to join the league in 2023 when Hagerstown, Maryland, fields a club.

“The addition of the Kentucky club will provide travel advantages in our league schedule,” said Atlantic League President Rick White in a news release. “The league is grateful to Stands LLC CEO Andy Shea and the entire Legends organization for their generous offer to host a second team in their ballpark.”

Shea, who noted the agreement was made easier by the earlier decision to install an artificial turf field in Lexington, said the Legends look forward to sharing their home with another team.

“One thing we’ve learned about this great city is that there is room for more baseball in Lexington,” Shea said. “Our fans deserve high quality in all the games in the league’s schedule.”

With a wink, Shea added an ulterior motive.

“Besides,” he said, “a second Kentucky team doubles the chances that the Atlantic League trophy stays in Lexington another year.”

The league is finalizing its 2022 schedule and plans to issue it by the end of this week.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Information for this story was provided by the Atlantic League.