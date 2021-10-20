Slugging first baseman named York Revolution Player of Year after dominant season at plate

STAFF REPORT

After one of best seasons in York Revolution history, first baseman Nellie Rodriguez has been named the franchise Player of the Year.

Despite spending a month away from the team while playing in the Mexican League, Rodriguez batted .316 with 25 homers and 81 RBIs in just 91 games. He was a big reason why the Revs made a strong second-half playoff run in the Atlantic League’s North Division before falling short on the last weekend of the regular season.

In addition, left-handed pitcher Austin Nicely was named the Revs’ Pitcher of the Year and All-Star outfielder Melky Mesa was selected as team’s 2021 Corey Thurman Community Player of the Year.

Rodriguez ranked sixth in the Atlantic League in home runs and tied for ninth in RBIs. He also ranked fourth in on-base percentage (.444), third in slugging percentage (.603), second in on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.047) and seventh in walks (69). In franchise single-season history, his 2021 numbers tied him for third in homers, first in on-base percentage, second in slugging percentage and eighth in walks.

Nicely: Nicely went 9-9 with a 3.74 ERA in 24 appearances (23 starts) in 2021. He worked 142 innings. His ERA ranked second in the Atlantic League, while his win total ranked sixth. Nicely also finished second in innings pitched. Nicely went 4-0 in September, taking home Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month honors.

“Nellie was a rock for us, out in the field almost every night,” said Revolution Manager Mark Mason in a news release. “And he was a huge factor at the plate the entire season. Austin was incredibly dependable, which was particularly valuable in a tough year for pitchers in our league. He threw terrific stuff consistently and was the real difference maker for us in a lot of our games.”

Mesa: Mesa, a three-year Revolution veteran, was a regular participant in post-game autograph requests and frequently represented the team in interviews.

“One of Melky’s most important stats is the number of smiles he puts on faces each time the fans are at the ballpark,” Revs general manager John Gibson said in the news release. “He is one of those players who is just always having fun out there, and year after year he makes sure the folks in the stands are having fun too. He is terrific with fans of every age and represents the York Revolution extremely well in everything he does for the club.”

Lexington wins Atlantic League title: The Lexington Legends defeated the Long Island Ducks 13-2 on Tuesday night to clinch the Atlantic League title.

The Legends won the crown in their first year in the league. The Legends won the best-of-five series, 3-1.

Information for this story was provided by The York Revolution.