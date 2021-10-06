Surging Revs in sole possession of first for first time since end of 2019 season

STAFF REPORT

With five games left in the regular season, the York Revolution sits alone in first place.

Mikey Reynolds ripped a tiebreaking triple in the sixth and smashed a three-run homer in the seventh to help the Revs beat the Charleston Dirty Birds 8-3 on Tuesday night in a series opener at PeoplesBank Park.

The win is the fourth straight on the current homestand for the Revs, who moved into sole possession of first place for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.

York leads Southern Maryland by half a game and Long Island by a full game.

The win was also the seventh consecutive home victory for the Revs, their longest home streak since 2015.

York’s Nellie Rodriguez hit his 24th home run, tying the fourth-highest total in a season in Revs history, matching Jason Aspito’s 2008 total.

Osmy Gregorio (two hits, two RBIs, run) and Welington Dotel (two hits, RBI, run) also had big offensive games for York.

York’s bullpen threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Brandon Fry (3-2) earned the win, taking over in the sixth after a solid 5 1/3 innings from starter Duke von Schamann.

York’s four-game overall winning streak ties a season best for the sixth time. The Revs improve to 28-27 in the second half, holding a winning record for the first time since a 1-0 start.

Revs righty Luis Sanchez (1-1, 5.56) faces Dirty Birds right-hander Elih Villanueva (4-3, 4.06) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.