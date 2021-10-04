Wild Sunday for York Revolution features two huge comebacks; team is now tied for first

STEVE HEISER

It was one of the wildest days in York Revolution history.

It was also one of the most successful days in franchise history.

The Revs swept an Atlantic League doubleheader from the Gastonia Honey Hunters at PeoplesBank Park on Sunday, but that hardly begins to describe the remarkable series of events that occurred.

The Revs rallied from 12-run hole in the first game to capture a 17-16 victory. That comeback set a franchise record.

Then, in the nightcap, York rallied from an 8-0 deficit to capture a 10-9 triumph.

Because it was a doubleheader, both games lasted just seven innings.

In all, over 13 1/2 innings of action, there were 52 runs. The games were played in front of announced crowd of 2,588.

When the dust had cleared, manager Mark Mason's club improved to 27-27 in the Atlantic League Northern Division second-half standings, good for a tie for first place with the Long Island Ducks. Southern Maryland (26-27) is just a half game back.

That sets up a frantic finish with just one week left in the Atlantic League season. After an off day on Monday, York has three home games vs. the Charleston Dirty Birds (who recently rebranded from the West Virginia Power) on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, followed by three games at Long Island on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Atlantic League postseason starts Tuesday, Oct. 12.

If York earns a playoff berth, it would mark a stark turnaround after a 26-34 record in the league’s first half and a slow start to the second half.

In the first game on Sunday, York faced a 13-1 deficit after 1½ innings, but used a five-run second inning and a 10-run fourth inning to spark the comeback. The 10-run inning was the Revs’ largest since 2014 and tied the third-biggest inning in franchise history. It was the fourth double-digit inning in team history and the second at home. It represented the Revs’ biggest inning at home since the 2010 season.

In the second game, York trailed 8-0 going into the bottom of the fourth, but used a four-run fourth, a two-run sixth and a four-run seventh to grab the victory. Pinch-hitter Tyler Hill was the walk-off hero in the bottom of the seventh with a broken-bat RBI infield single. The Revs claimed their eighth walk-off victory of the season and second in the series sweep of the Honey Hunters.

Osmy Gregorio was the Revs’ biggest hitting star on the day, finishing the twinbill with five hits, four runs scored and four RBIs. The shortstop also belted his ninth homer.

The Revs pulled into a tie for first place for the first time since Aug. 5 after the second game of the second half when their record stood at 1-1. York reached the .500 mark for the first time since the 1-1 start.

York has swept back-to-back home series with doubleheader sweeps in both, and now has a six-game home winning streak.

