York Revolution's schedule altered because of looming rain from remnants of Hurricane Ida

STAFF REPORT

In anticipation of heavy rains Wednesday as a result of Hurricane Ida, the York Revolution announced Monday that the team will play two seven-inning games against the Long Island Ducks on Tuesday.

The single-admission doubleheader at PeoplesBank Park will begin at 4 p.m. Gates will open at 3 p.m.

With the Ducks visiting York for the last time this season and the unpredictable effects of the remnants of Ida, team officials elected to preemptively move Wednesday’s game up in the hopes of completing the three-game series.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular-season home game in 2021 (based on availability), including the make-up doubleheader. Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On nongame days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information, visit www.yorkrevolution.com.