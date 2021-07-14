Epic ninth-inning comeback allows York Revolution to earn stunning win vs. Lancaster

STAFF REPORT

What looked like a forgettable Tuesday night loss turned into an epic and memorable Tuesday night triumph for the York Revolution.

The Revs used the biggest ninth inning in club history to pull off their biggest ninth-inning comeback triumph of all-time in a stunning 13-12 victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Down seven runs entering the final inning, an eight-run rally lifted the Revs to their first three-game winning streak of the season.

The epic comeback came just 10 days after notching the biggest comeback victory in franchise history,

York entered the ninth trailing 12-5. Carlos Castro smashed a double to the left-field corner for the first two runs. A walk to pinch-hitter Lenin Rodriguez and a base hit from Kenley loaded the bases for Josue Herrera. Lancaster reliever Daniel Taggart hit Herrera with a pitch to bring home Castro, pulling York within 12-8 and putting the tying run at the plate. JC Encarnacion reached on an error, allowing Rodriguez and Jack Kenley to head home, drawing York within 12-10 with the tying two runs in scoring position.

With their once-huge lead suddenly in peril, Lancaster called on closer Scott Shuman. The right hander retired James Harris on a strikeout. Darian Sandford stepped in and got the better of his former teammate with a bloop single to left to score Herrera, but Encarnacion was thrown out at the plate attempting to tie the game.

With the Revs down to their final out, Yan Sanchez walked and the stage was set for Melky Mesa who hammered a two-run double to deep center, giving York the stunning one-run lead.

Jim Fuller allowed a pair of singles and a walk to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but buckled down to strike out pinch-hitter LeDarious Clark and De La Rosa to finish off the historic victory with his league-leading 11th save.

York scored five runs through their first three innings at the plate, building an early 5-1 lead. Mesa hit a two-out, solo home run to right for the first run of the game and an inning later, Andrew Dundon crushed a three-run homer to deep right center for a 4-0 advantage.

Lancaster’s bats began to click in the second as Trayvon Robinson worked a leadoff walk and scored on a double to left from Alejandro De Aza to cut the lead to 4-1.

In the third with the bases loaded, Kenley collected his 16th RBI in his last 13 games with a sac fly to center, re-upping the lead to four runs.

The Barnstormers, however, took a 6-5 lead in the third with five runs on just two hits. In the fifth, Lancaster blew it open, 12-5, with a six-run inning.

Seemingly of little consequence at the time, York relievers came up big in keeping the deficit at seven runs. Eduardo Rivera left the bases loaded in a scoreless sixth, and Bruce Bell retired the final three batters in the seventh after being greeted with three consecutive singles, putting up another scoreless frame. Bubby Rossman (1-2) followed with a perfect eighth, eventually earning the win.

Notes: The seven-run comeback would have tied the previous overall record prior to the Revs pulling off a new record 10-run comeback at home against the Barnstormers 10 days earlier. … York improves to 5-6 on the season vs. Lancaster. It is the fourth time where both teams have scored in double figures in the same game this season. … The three-game winning streak is the Revs’ first since August 30-Sept. 1, 2019. York (19-23) pulled within 3.5 games of first place in the Atlantic League North. … The 4-hour, 33-minute contest is the longest nine-inning game in Revs history and comes six days after York set its previous record at 4:19 (which was four minutes longer than a club record that had stood since 2010 prior to last week).

The York Revolution provided information for this report.