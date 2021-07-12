Despite slow start, York Revolution still within striking distance in Atlantic League North

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York Revolution’s 2021 season hasn’t gone as well as the team hoped.

Going into Tuesday’s game at rival Lancaster, the Revs sit at 18-23 and in last place in the Atlantic League North Division first-half standings.

That’s the bad news.

The good news for Revs fans and York manager Mark Mason is that York is still only 4.5 games behind first-place Southern Maryland (22-18).

Even better, York has won its two most recent games, including a 9-7 victory over Long Island on Sunday at PeoplesBank Park when Jack Kenley went off for a six-RBI day.

The Revs still have 19 games remaining in the first half of the Atlantic League season, which ends with a game on Tuesday, Aug. 3, also at Lancaster. That gives York three weeks to close the gap on Southern Maryland and the rest of its North Division rivals.

Long Island is second in the North Division at 21-19, followed by Lancaster at 20-21.

Castro excelling: Offensively this season, York is faring well, hitting .283 as a team, which is fourth in the eight-team league. The Revs are being led by a phenomenal season from catcher Carlos Castro, who is leading the league with a .421 batting average. He has 10 homers and 38 RBIs, to go with a .455 on-base percentage, a .721 slugging percentage and a 1.177 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage).

York’s pitching, however, has been an issue at times. The team’s overall ERA is 5.37, which is fifth in the league.

Jim Fuller has been a bright spot on York’s pitching staff, logging a league-leading 10 saves with a 3.63 ERA. Austin Nicely is York’s winningest starter with a 4-3 record and a 4.57 ERA.

The Revs’ record hasn’t been helped by the fact that at least a half dozen of the team’s players have been signed by major league organizations, draining the York roster of some of its top talent. That includes Delone Catholic High School graduate Casey Lawrence, who was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays organization before the York season even started.

The Revs will try to maintain their recent momentum when they kick off a six-game road trip Tuesday night in Lancaster going for a third consecutive win.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.