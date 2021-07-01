York Revolution to allow 100% capacity at PeoplesBank Park for remainder of 2021 season

STEVE HEISER

Things are returning to normal for the York Revolution.

After more than a year of limited operations and reduced capacities – and a canceled 2020 baseball season – the Atlantic League team announced Thursday that it will complete the rest of the 2021 season at 100% capacity and resume all pre-pandemic operations.

The announcement means all seats at PeoplesBank Park are now available for Revolution ticket buyers. Pod seating has been eliminated and the ballpark’s full complement of 7,500 seats is again available for Revolution games and other nongame events.

The team will also again permit fans to interact with players and seek autographs, including during autograph sessions held as part of each Sunday Fun Day presented by Weis Markets. The first autograph session of 2021 will take place this Sunday as part of July4York presented by Traditions Bank.

The Revolution also announced that 100% of its coaches and players and those staff members defined by the Atlantic League as Tier 1 personnel are either fully vaccinated or will achieve full vaccination in the coming few weeks. That qualified the team for the league’s relaxed COVID-19 protocols, which eliminates the need for COVID-19 testing and other precautions when a team achieves and maintains a 90% vaccination rate.

The Revs were among the first teams in the league to qualify for the relaxed protocols.

“We have been working diligently toward this goal since our season was announced, and we are thrilled to be able to deliver on this promise to our fans just in time for Independence Day,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer in a news release. “We are thrilled to announce our independence from pandemic-prompted restrictions and grateful to all those in our community who did their part to make this possible. With so much of our season left, it is great to be able to say things are truly back to normal at PeoplesBank Park.”

Entering Thursday, the Revs were 13-17 this season and in last place in the Atlantic League North Division, but they are just four games behind first-place Southern Maryland (17-13).

According to the Atlantic League website, the Revs have averaged 1,788 fans in 15 home dates thus far in 2021.

York will return home Friday for a four-game Fourth of July weekend series vs. the rival Lancaster Barnstormers.

The York Revolution contributed information for this report.