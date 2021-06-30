Fourth-inning outburst helps York Revolution storm back for win on Wednesday at High Point

STEVE HEISER

It took a while, but in the end, the long hours under the hot North Carolina sun were worth it for the York Revolution.

The Revs grabbed an 8-7 road victory over the High Point Rockers on Wednesday afternoon in a game that lasted 3 hours, 37 minutes.

With its second consecutive victory vs. the Rockers, York (13-17) moved within 3½ games of first-place Southern Maryland (16-13) in the Atlantic League North Division first-half standings. High Point dropped to 13-16.

York used a six-run fourth-inning outburst to erase a 4-0 High Point lead. John Sansone’s three-run homer sparked that big rally.

The Revs eventually extended that lead to 7-4 before holding off the Rockers for the victory.

York also got big offensive games from Jack Kenley (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Yan Sanchez (two hits, two runs) and Carlos Castro (two hits, run). Castro is hitting .449 on the year, while Sanchez is hitting .391. Castro leads the Atlantic League in hitting, while Sanchez is fourth.

Austin Nicely got the win for the Revs, despite allowing four runs in five innings. He improved to 3-2. York’s bullpen allowed two runs over the final four innings, with Jim Fuller allowing a ninth-inning run, but still getting his seventh save.

York will try to complete a three-game sweep of High Point on Thursday evening before returning to PeoplesBank Park for a four-game series against the rival Lancaster Barnstormers over the Fourth of July weekend.

