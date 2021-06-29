York Revoultion pitcher has his contract purchased by New York Mets organization

ROB ROSE

Alex Sanabia is headed from York to New York.

The York Revolution's opening-day starter has been signed by the New York Mets organization after a strong start to the 2021 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Sanabia went 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA in six starts for York. He struck out 24 in 33.1 innings and was the first Atlantic League pitcher to throw a complete game earlier this season.

The right-hander was drafted in the 32nd round of the 2006 Major League Baseball draft by the Miami Marlins and made his major league debut in 2010 against the Baltimore Orioles. In his three MLB season with Miami, Sanabia went 10-13 with a 4.15 ERA.

Sanabia isn't the first member of the Revs to join the Mets organization this season.

Infielder Orlando Calixte signed with the team before the Atlantic League season began in May and is playing shortstop for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, New York. Calixte is batting .262 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 2021.

Along with Sanabia and Calixte, York has had four other players join MLB organizations this season: Delone Catholic High School graduate Casey Lawrence (Toronto Blue Jays), infielder Justin Twine (Miami Marlins), infielder Edwin Figuera (Chicago Cubs) and pitcher Enrique Santana (New York Yankees).

Lawrence, Twine and Figuera are all playing at the Triple-A level, while Santana is a member of the Yankees Low-A level squad.

The six MLB signees ties a Revs record which occurred in 2007 and 2011.

Sanabia will look to become the 12th player in Revs history to go from York to the majors.

The Revs enter Tuesday night's action at 11-17. Sanabia's exit is not good news for a York pitching staff that has a 5.09 ERA thus far this season.

