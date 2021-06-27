Southern Maryland completes four-game sweep of last-place York Revolution

STEVE HEISER

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs did not treat their guests from York very kindly over the weekend.

The Crabs completed a four-game sweep of the Revolution with a 4-1 victory on Sunday in front of 1,661 fans at Regency Furniture Stadium.

York fell to 11-17 on the season and the team now sits in last place in the Atlantic League North Division, four games behind the first-place Blue Crabs (15-13).

York lost to Southern Maryland 4-2 on Saturday, which followed a doubleheader sweep by the Crabs on Friday, 10-5 and 5-4.

The Revs managed just four hits on Sunday in the latest loss, including a fifth-inning homer by Walner Espinal.

York wasted a strong start from Alex Sanabia on Sunday. Sanabia did not surrender a run over six innings, allowing seven hits with one strikeout and one walk. He lowered his ERA to 2.43.

It was the second consecutive strong start by a York pitcher that didn’t lead to a win. Jake Welch allowed one earned run in six innings in Saturday’s loss to Southern Maryland.

After Sanabia’s strong outing, the Revs bullpen allowed a 1-0 lead to slip away, allowing four runs in the seventh inning, but none of the runs were earned. York was hurt by two costly errors in the frame. The Revs committed three errors overall.

After an off day on Monday, York travels to High Point, North Carolina, for a three-game series on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Revs return to PeoplesBank Park on Friday for a four-game Fourth of July weekend home series vs. rival Lancaster from Friday through Monday.

