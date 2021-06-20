Revs storm back from three-run hole to beat South Division-leading Lexington

STEVE HEISER

The York Revolution stormed back from a three-run hole to beat the Lexington Legends 6-5 on Sunday afternoon in Atlantic League baseball action.

The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 1,939 fans at PeoplesBank Park.

York moved within a game of .500 with the victory at 10-11. The Revs sit in third place in the North Division, two games behind division-leading Long Island (12-9) and a half game behind second-place Lancaster (11-11).

Lexington, the South Division leader, fell to 13-6.

The Revs were trailing 5-2 after 4½ innings after Lexington erupted for four fifth-inning runs.

York responded immediately with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 5-5. J.C. Encarnacion’s two-run triple and Welington Dotel’s RBI double sparked the York rally.

A seventh-inning run on Carlos Castro’s solo homer gave York a 6-5 margin it would not relinquish.

York starting pitcher Jake Welch went 4 2/3 innings and gave up five runs, but only one was earned. The Revs bullpen then provided 4 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief from Eduardo Rivera (1 1/3 innings), Alberto Rodriguez (one inning), Brandon Fry (one inning) and Jim Fuller (one inning, save). Fuller’s ERA for the season dropped to 1.86

Castro finished with three hits, while Dotel, Encarnacion and Jack Kenley added two hits apiece for York. Castro is hitting .444 for the season, while Dotel is hitting .343.

After an off day on Monday, York has a three-game home series vs. Southern Maryland from Tuesday through Thursday evenings before embarking on a six-game road trip vs. Southern Maryland and High Point.

