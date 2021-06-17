York Revolution ownership group grows by seven new members

STEVE HEISER

The York Revolution ownership group is growing by seven new members.

The Atlantic League team announced the additions on Thursday in a news release.

The new investors are Joe Wagman, Gary Gentzler, Robert Stahl, Tony Campisi, David Meckley, Anthony Moore and Fred Walker. The new owners have York connections and join Bill Shipley, the chairman and majority owner, and eight other owners.

“A business like the Revolution depends on its connection to the community,” Shipley said in the news release. “Adding this next group of owners with a deep love of York and a desire to provide our community with an outstanding community business like the Revolution is another great step in solidifying that aspect of our business.”

In addition to Shipley, the new owners join Kinsley Companies and Stewart Companies, Julian and Jolene Tolbert, Loren Kroh, William Hartman, Matt Sommer and Rebecca Sanstead, Mike and Jackie Summers and Dan Waltersdorff as owners of the team.

The Revs began adding to its ownership group in 2019.

“As we add owners, their financial investment strengthens our ability to present a great product to the public,” said Revs president Eric Menzer in the news release. “But these owners have business and community wisdom and experience that’s invaluable to us in making the Revolution successful well beyond the baseball field. We are focused on building unshakable, long-term community partnerships and continually reaching new audiences in York, and all of these individuals help us do so.”

The Revs are in their 15th season in York. They play in PeoplesBank Park in downtown York.

