Pitching staff continues its rebound, helping surging York Revolution to another victory

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

During the course of one week, the York Revolution pitching staff has gone from a weakness to a strength.

Not surprisingly, the Revs’ record has taken a marked turn for the better.

On Sunday, June 6, York was coming off a 12-11 loss to Lancaster. At that point, York’s pitchers had allowed 79 runs over the season’s first 10 games, allowing nearly eight runs per game.

Over the next five games, the Revs’ pitchers allowed a total of 12 runs, helping York take four of the next five games and improving the team’s record from 3-7 to 7-8.

That surge included a 4-2 triumph over Long Island at PeoplesBank Park on Sunday, June 13, in front of an announced crowd of 1,561 fans, giving York manager Mark Mason his 501st career victory.

During the last five games, York has now outscored the opposition, 31-12.

York has moved within one game of first-place Long Island (8-7) in the Atlantic League North Division first-half standings. York won the best-of-three series vs. the Ducks, 2-1.

Mason, meanwhile, got his 500th victory on Saturday night in a 3-1 triumph against Long Island. Mason became the seventh manager in Atlantic League history to accomplish the feat.

In Sunday’s win vs. the Ducks, Austin Steinfort enjoyed his best start of the season for York, going five innings of two-hit, shutout ball. He walked five and struck out two to improve to 1-2, lowering his ERA to 16.88.

Five York relievers limited Long Island to two runs over the last four innings. Jim Fuller pitched a shutout ninth to get his third save, lowering his ERA to 1.50.

Yan Sanchez led York’s 11-hit attack on Sunday with three hits and an RBI. The Revs also got big offensive games from Melky Mesa (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Carlos Franco (two hits, double, RBI) and Darian Sandford (two hits, run).

After a day off on Monday, York will continue its 12-game homestand with a three-game set vs. rival Lancaster from Tuesday through Thursday evenings. That will be followed by three games vs. Lexington at home from Friday through Sunday. After another day off on Monday, June 21, the Revs will finish the homestand with a three-game series vs. Southern Maryland.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.