York Revolution pitchers continue to struggle in 12-11 loss against Lancaster Barnstormers

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The first 10 games of the 2021 Atlantic League season have not been especially kind to the York Revolution pitching staff.

The Revs dropped to 3-7 on Sunday afternoon with a 12-11 slugfest loss at the hands of their rivals from across the Susquehanna River, the Lancaster Barnstormers.

The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 2,365 fans at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster. The marathon contest took 3 hours, 44 minutes.

Lancaster leads the North Division at 6-4, three games ahead of York.

It was York’s second consecutive loss. Lancaster won the best-of-three series between the War of the Roses rivals, 2-1.

Sunday’s Revolution loss was a microcosm of the team’s season thus far. The Revolution hitters score more than enough runs to win, but the York pitchers struggle mightily to stop the other side.

The York pitchers have allowed 79 runs thus far, allowing nearly eight runs per game.

The York hitters, meanwhile, have produced 85 runs, averaging 8.5 runs per game, but despite that offensive output, the Revs are four games below .500.

York produced its 11 runs on Sunday on just seven hits, getting a grand slam from first baseman Nellie Rodriguez. Rodriguez finished with three hits and five RBIs. Rodriguez already has 13 RBIs on the season.

The Revs, who trailed 12-3 going into the seventh inning, scored six in the seventh and two more in the eighth to draw within one run, but couldn’t get the equalizer.

Darian Sandford added a solo homer for York. He also walked three times and scored three runs.

Lancaster erupted for five-run rallies in each of the first and second innings to open an early 10-0 lead. Most of that damage was done against York starter Austin Steinfort, who allowed nine runs, eight of which were earned, in one official inning of work. Steinfort is now 0-2 and has an ERA of 45.00.

The Revs have off on Monday before venturing to Southern Maryland for a three-game series.

York will return home Friday for the start of a nine-game homestand. It starts with three games vs. Long Island, followed by another Monday off on July 14, followed by three games vs. Lancaster and three more games vs. Lexington.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.