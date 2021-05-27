With York Revolution's 2021 season set to start, here's what area baseball fans need to know

ROB ROSE

WHAT: The York Revolution’s scheduled 2021 Atlantic League opener.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday.

WHERE: PeoplesBank Park.

WHO: The Revs will face the High Point Rockers.

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS: York’s Alex Sanabia vs. High Point’s Mitch Atkins.

ATTENDANCE: The Revs are allowing 5,625 fans to attend, 75% of the normal 7,500-person capacity for the first homestand. Tickets are still available for each game this weekend vs. the Rockers.

COVID PROTOCOLS: Revs officials said the following COVID-19 protocols are in place. Capacity is limited to 75% for the first weekend, but will be at full capacity when the team returns home on June 11. Fully vaccinated fans will not be required to wear masks or socially distance during games. York is operating under an honor system with regard to COVID protocols.

PREGAME CEREMONIES: Friday, York will honor representatives of essential workers who helped during the pandemic and those who lost their lives to COVID-19 with a moment of silence before the game. Saturday will feature postgame fireworks. Sunday's game will have a pregame catch on the field and kids can run the bases after the game. Monday, veterans can receive a free ticket to the game for the Revs' Salute to Military Service.

END OF HIATUS: The Revs will be playing their first Atlantic League game since Sept. 28, 2019 – a span of 608 days. The 2020 Atlantic League season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

REST OF SERIES: The Revs and the Rockers will play a four-game series in York, with start times of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m Monday. Tickets remain for all of those games.

FORECAST: The Friday night forecast, according to Weather.com, calls for a 98% chance of rain at game time. The forecast slowly improves after that, with a 65% chance of rain on Saturday, a 46% chance of rain on Sunday and a 12% chance of rain on Monday.

