Another York Revolution player gets signed by a major-league organization

STAFF REPORT

Before the first pitch of the 2021 regular season is thrown, the York Revolution roster has lost a second player to a major-league organization.

The contract of infielder Orlando Calixte has been purchased by the New York Mets, the Revs announced Monday.

Calixte, who has previous major-league experience with the Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants, signed with the Revs last month. He is now expected to head to Triple-A Syracuse as he pursues his path back to the majors.

He becomes the second player signed by the Revs in 2021 to have his contract purchased by a major-league organization.

Delone Catholic High School graduate Casey Lawrence, a right-handed pitcher, had his contract purchased last week by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Calixte is the 27th Atlantic League player to have his contract purchased by a big-league organization since the start of the 2021 major-league season.

“Orlando would have been a great addition to our club, and he’ll be a great addition for the Mets,” York manager Mark Mason said in a news release. “He can play everywhere defensively and is a good hitter. He puts the ball in play and can hit for some power. He also has speed and great range defensively. We’re excited for him to get this opportunity, and it’s exciting to see so many talented players from our league get opportunities like this already this season.”

Calixte was expected to be York’s primary shortstop this season. In his 11th pro season, the 29-year-old is just under two years removed from his last affiliated season. The Dominican Republic native spent 2019 in the Mariners system at Triple-A Tacoma. With the Rainiers, Calixte hit .278 with 27 hits and 10 RBIs in 25 games before his season was cut short because of injury.

Originally signed as an amateur free agent in 2010 by the Kansas City Royals, Calixte’s star rose quickly in the Royals system. He was named a 2013 MiLB Organization All-Star with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and was a Texas League Midseason All-Star in both 2013 and 2014. During those all-star seasons, Calixte combined to post 211 hits, 64 extra-base hits (19 homers) and 73 RBIs.

On April 19, 2015, the then-23-year-old received his first major-league call up and debuted against the Oakland Athletics. Calixte earned himself a spot in the big leagues again two years later with the San Francisco Giants after signing with them as a minor-league free agent in November 2016. He has appeared in 31 big-league games, 29 of which came with San Francisco in 2017, and has totaled seven hits, including a double, with six runs scored, six RBIs and a stolen base while seeing time at five different defensive positions. He is a career .135 hitter in the majors.

In the minors, Calixte is a career .250 hitter with 82 homers and 349 RBIs.

Calixte aims to become the 12th player in Revs history to go from York to the majors.

The Revs opens the 2021 regular season at home on Friday evening against the High Point Rockers.