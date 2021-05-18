Fully vaccinated fans won't need to wear masks or physically distance at Revolution games

STAFF REPORT

Fully vaccinated fans will not be required to wear masks or physically distance when the York Revolution season begins at PeoplesBank Park.

The York Revolution announced Tuesday that, in response to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, people attending Revs home games or other events at PeoplesBank Park may forego face masks and social distancing if they have been fully vaccinated.

The revised policy will operate on the honor system and be in effect when the Revs open their 2021 Atlantic League season at home on Friday, May 28, vs. the High Point Rockers.

“We have been pleased to update our policies a number of times these past few months because things continue to trend in a very positive direction,” Revs President Eric Menzer said in a team news release. “The abundance of caution that we and our friends and neighbors have exercised has really paid off, and we are happy to say that we’ll have more seats to accommodate our fans’ as we ease back into the normal operations that have been our goal for so long.”

Menzer added that the Revs roster is well on its way to 100% vaccinated status.

“Our players and coaches have been focused on absolutely ensuring the safety of their teammates and our staff and fans,” Menzer said in the news release. “Until we get to 100%, we will continue to be cautious and follow Atlantic League protocols regarding players and COVID-19, but we are very excited at the progress being made and the enthusiastic cooperation of everyone involved in bringing baseball back to York.”

After seeing the 2020 season canceled because of the pandemic, Atlantic League teams have started spring training this week in preparation for next week’s regular-season openers. Those openers will mark the league’s first games since the fall of 2019.

Menzer had said previously that the franchise hopes to return to normal operations by the games during the Fourth of July weekend.

The York Revolution provided information for this report.