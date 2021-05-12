With addition of three right-handed pitchers, York Revolution's preseason roster now set

STEVE HEISER

The York Revolution 2021 preseason roster is set.

The team announced its final three roster additions on Monday — all right-handed pitchers. The latest signings were unveiled by Revs manager Mark Mason on the preseason finale of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

The new pitchers are Eduardo Rivera, Alex Vargas and Bruce Bell.

The Revs now have 25 players under contract for the 2021 season, with spring training workouts set to begin at PeoplesBank Park next week. The season opener is Friday, May 28, at PeoplesBank Park.

Eduarda Rivera: Rivera, 28, enters his ninth pro season.

He spent his most recent season playing in both the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants organizations in 2018.

Signed by the New York Yankees as an amateur free agent in 2010, Rivera spent seven seasons in the Yankees organization. In his minor league career, Rivera has a 4.97 ERA with 355 strikeouts in 293 1/3 total innings of work.

Mason scouted Rivera at a pro tryout camp at PeoplesBank Park last month.

“He’s a hard thrower and has a big breaking ball,” Mason said in a news release. “He’s had a lot of minor league experience and has had some really good years. His stuff is electric, and the ball comes out of his hand effortlessly and jumps at the catcher. It was pretty impressive.”

Alex Vargas: Vargas, 27, enters his fifth pro season.

The Freeport, New York, native spent the 2020 season in the All-American Baseball Challenge, a pop-up league created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the Frontier League to cancel the 2020 season. Pitching for the Sussex County Miners, Vargas struck out in 13 in 13 innings with four saves across 12 appearances. The 5-foot-11 hurler also has experience pitching in the Canadian-American Association and United Shore League. In his pro career, Vargas sports a 4.87 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings.

Also scouted at the recent tryout camp in York, Vargas, a converted shortstop, was drafted by the Houston Astros (39th round, 2015) out of junior college in 2015, but elected to attend Quinnipiac University before turning pro two years later.

“When he’s right, he can easily throw 95 and above,” Mason said in the news release. “Even on the cold day at the tryout, he was throwing 93 to 94. I’ve gotten to watch him pitch previously, and he passes the eye test. I like guys that throw hard coming out of the bullpen. We’re excited to bring him in. He has a workman attitude, and he wants to come in and wants to get better.”

Bruce Bell: Bell, 24, enters his third pro season.

The six-foot right-hander has experience pitching in the Pecos League, United Shore Professional Baseball League and the Empire League. Mason saw Bell pitch in-person last summer and fall during the 2020 Empire League Series, where Bell toed the rubber for the Brilliance Sox against the Mason-managed Saranac Lake Surge. In six starts, the Kentucky native was 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 40 innings and had a postseason complete game in his final performance. In his career, Bell has a 3.74 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 pro innings.

“This kid is a bulldog,” Mason said in the news release. “He comes right after hitters, he works fast, keeps the ball down in the zone. Every time I saw him pitch he was out there deep into the game. I really liked what I saw. If he can bring what I saw in September to York this spring, I think everybody will be happy about that.”



The York Revolution provided information for this report.