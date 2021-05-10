Revs aim to resume normal operations and seating policies by July 4 weekend

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York Revolution announced Monday that the team intends to ease into a return to normal operations by the July 4 weekend.

The Atlantic League team also announced it will soon open the rental hospitality spaces at PeoplesBank Park to full capacity, for those renting customers who are comfortable doing so.

The Revs made the moves in response to last week's announcement that Pennsylvania's COVID-19 restrictions will ease on May 31.

Pod seating at PeoplesBank Park will be in place for the team’s first home stand, from May 28 through May 31, and remain in effect for much of June. Revolution President Eric Menzer said in a news release that the team will use the month of June to gauge the comfort level of fans in attendance and may make adjustments to its seating policies to further facilitate resumption of normal operations and seating policies by the July 4 weekend.

“We know some of our customers are still cautious, and we want to respect that,” Menzer said in the news release. “That’s why we want to see how things go our first weekend, ease into our June games, and aim to open more fully by July 4. If all goes really well, we’ll celebrate our independence from virus-driven inconveniences.”

In the meantime, Menzer said Revolution staff are discussing the ballpark’s many rental spaces with current and prospective customers and planning to implement their plans by June 11, the date of the first home game after the May 31 changes take effect.

“We are excited to be able to give our hospitality customers a choice," Menzer said in the news release. "Those who are comfortable using 100% of their rental space’s capacity will be able to do so, but we’ll certainly continue to limit a space’s capacity when a client requests to do so.”

The Revs open their 2021 season at home on May 28 against the High Point Rockers. That will mark the first Revs home game since September of 2019. The 2020 Atlantic League season was canceled because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tickets for all 2021 home games are available at www.yorkrevolution.com.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.