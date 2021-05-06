After strong 2019 season in York, Carlos Franco will return for Revolution in 2021

STEVE HEISER

One of the York Revolution’s 2019 standouts is returning to the team for 2021.

With the season opener now about three weeks away, the Revs are continuing to solidify their 2021 roster.

Earlier this week, the Revs announced the return of Carlos Franco and the addition of Justin Twine to the infield. The signings were unveiled by Revs manager Mark Mason on Monday’s Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Franco, 29, returns to York after re-signing last March. The slugging infielder made an immediate impact on the York lineup upon first signing early in the 2019 season, hitting safely in 11 of his first 12 games with six multi-hit performances while setting a Revs single-month record with a .424 average that June.

In 84 games with York in 2019, the left-handed hitting slugger batted .319 with 101 hits, 34 extra-base hits (13 home runs) and 55 RBIs.

Franco spent his first 10 pro seasons in the Atlanta Braves system. The Dominican Republic native began his journey in 2009 with the Dominican Summer League Braves and reached Triple-A Gwinnett in 2017. During the 2017 season, Franco combined to slug a career-high 21 homers with 77 RBIs between Gwinnett and Mississippi. At the time of his promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett, Franco led the Southern League in home runs, RBIs, and total bases.

Franco was an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star his last two seasons in the Braves system and was ranked the No. 13 prospect in the Braves system in 2013. In his career, Franco has a .251 average with 1,014 hits, 299 extra-base hits (89 home runs) and 545 RBIs in 1,177 career games.

“He has a ton of power,” Mason said in a news release. “He had a really great 2019 season for us once he got here. He’s a scary, scary hitter for the other team because he can do a lot of damage and he’s another strong left-handed hitter for us. He’s a great guy to have around too, another great teammate. I’m excited to get him back.”

Twine brings versatility: Twine, 25, enters his seventh pro season and first with the Revs.

The infielder spent the majority of 2019 at Double-A Jacksonville in the Miami Marlins system. Twine, a 2019 Southern League Midseason All-Star, batted .240 with 86 hits, 17 extra-base hits, and 32 RBIs in 105 games.

The Texas native was originally drafted in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft by Miami out of Falls City High School. The 5-foot-11 right-handed hitter has experience playing second base, third base and shortstop with more than 2,200 innings at second and a career .984 fielding percentage at the position.

He spent all of his previous six pro seasons with the Marlins organization. His best power year came in 2018 with 98 hits, 13 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 52 RBIs shuttling between High-A and Double-A.

In his minor league career, Twine is a .236 hitter with 483 hits, 131 extra-base hits (23 home runs) and 211 RBIs in 565 games.

“He’s a very versatile infielder,” Mason said in the news release. “He really fits the bill for how we like to move our infielders around. We’ll look at Justin probably starting out at second base when we come into the season. I was very happy to be able to land him, and he’s looking forward to getting here. He’s a guy with a lot of upside also. We’re excited to see some new blood in the ballpark this year on our team and some guys that should be able to really make a difference for us.”

The Revs will continue to unveil player signings for the upcoming 2021 season live on Revs Hot Stove Weekly each Monday at 6:30 p.m. The next episode will air on Monday, May 10.

The Revs’ season starts on Friday, May 28, at PeoplesBank Park. Individual game tickets are now on sale at www.yorkrevolution.com.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. The York Revolution provided information for this report.