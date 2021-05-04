Single-game York Revolution tickets now on sale for 2021 season

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

After a year’s hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic, area baseball fans again have an opportunity to buy single-game tickets for the 2021 York Revolution season.

The team’s Atlantic League opener at PeoplesBank Park is less than a month away. The Revs’ season starts Friday, May 28.

Tickets are now on sale at www.yorkrevolution.com and in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at the ballpark.

The Revs last played a home game in September 2019.

Under current pandemic restrictions in Pennsylvania, outdoor crowds are limited to 50% of capacity. At PeoplesBank Park, that would currently limit crowds to approximately 3,750 fans.

In a news release, York Revolution president Eric Menzer said the Revs have spent the pandemic-driven downtime focused on two things: the celebration of the game’s eventual return and making sure that celebration will be safe for all in attendance, no matter the capacity limits.

“True, the number of tickets we can offer for now are limited, but the point is we can offer them again,” he said in the news release. “And our fans want them.”

The Revs have implemented new safety policies and features that fans will notice early in their return to the ballpark. That includes pod seating, social distancing and masks where appropriate, contactless tickets, self-serve concession stand kiosks, hand sanitizer stations and iWave air purifiers on the skybox level.

“We know people come to the ballgame to relax and have fun,” said Revs general manager John Gibson in the news release. “You can’t do that if you are not comfortable, so we have been focused on that since our last season was canceled.”

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.