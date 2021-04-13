Atlantic League All-Star closer with dominant numbers is latest announced Revs signing

STEVE HEISER

An Atlantic League All-Star closer with some dominant career numbers is among the latest announced signings by the York Revolution.

York manager Mark Mason on Monday announced deals with relief pitcher Jim Fuller and infielder Chris Vazquez. The signings were announced on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Fuller, 33, begins his fourth season in the Atlantic League and 12th overall in pro baseball. The left-handed hurler was selected by the Revs in the first round of the 2019 New Britain Bees Dispersal Draft. In 2019 with New Britain, Fuller was 7-2 with a 1.03 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 25 saves in 61 relief innings. His performance earned him 2019 Atlantic League Midseason and Postseason All-Star selections. He was selected the league’s top closer at season’s end.

A 21st-round selection by the New York Mets in 2008 out of Southern Connecticut State University, the 5-foot-10 southpaw went 16-11 with a 2.01 ERA and 213 strikeouts in his first three pro seasons. In 2010 with Single-A Savannah, Fuller was named Most Outstanding Pitcher in the South Atlantic League as well as a Midseason and Postseason All-Star.

The Brighton, Massachusetts, native spent five seasons in the Mets system before being claimed off waivers by Minnesota at end of 2013. During his time with the Twins, Fuller played his first season in New Britain with the then-Double-A Rock Cats. He would return to New Britain as a member of the Bees starting in 2018.

Fuller has also spent time in the Athletics and Pirates organizations, making it to Triple-A in both systems. Across three Atlantic League seasons (Long Island in 2017, New Britain in 2018-19), the reliever is 10-3 with a 1.80 ERA in 118 appearances and has 140 strikeouts in 119.2 innings. In his career, Fuller in 39-26 with a 2.68 lifetime ERA with 575 punch outs in 280 games.

“He has been tremendous in our league,” Mason said in a news release. “We’re really excited to bring him in. He’s a dominant reliever, and I hated to see him come into games when we were trailing. He’s excited to be here. He’s one of the pitchers that always impressed me when he came in for the opposition.”

Chris Vazquez: Vazquez, meanwhile, enters his first season with the Revs.

The former standout at the University of South Carolina Beaufort was a career .317 hitter with the Sand Sharks. Making 91 starts with innings at second, short and third, Vazquez drove in 61 runs and stole 30 bases. As a senior, Vazquez led USCB in triples and was second in runs scored and third in stolen bases. The Orlando, Florida, native graduated with a degree in business management.

“We had originally signed Chris for the 2020 season,” Mason said. “He really performed well at a lot of the showcase camps put on for major league teams last year, and I had received several calls from scouts with multiple organizations that said it was a shame their rosters were full but highly recommended him to come with us.”

The Revs will continue to unveil player signings for the upcoming 2021 season on Revs Hot Stove Weekly. The next episode will air on Monday, April 19.

The Revs are scheduled to open Atlantic League play on Friday, May. 28.

The Revs are scheduled to open Atlantic League play on Friday, May. 28.