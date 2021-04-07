Longtime Atlantic League standout among latest announced signings by York Revolution

STEVE HEISER

Two familiar faces, including a longtime Atlantic League standout, are slated to return to the York Revolution this season.

All-Star outfielder Welington Dotel and towering right-hander Austin Steinfort have signed Revs contracts for the 2021 season.

The latest deals were announced by York manager Mark Mason on Monday’s airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 WOYK.

Dotel, 35, returns for his third season in York. The right-handed-hitting outfielder batted .313 with 13 homers, 19 doubles, five triples, 79 RBIs and 34 steals in 125 games with York in 2019, earning a second consecutive selection to the Atlantic League All-Star Game.

That followed his 2018 performance that saw him hit .317 during his first season with the Revs with seven homers, 23 doubles, six triples, 60 RBIs and 19 steals in 107 games.

Over his first two seasons in York, Dotel has racked up 14 outfield assists, tied for seventh in franchise history. His 53 career steals with York stands as fifth most in the Revs record books, and his 11 triples are tied for fourth. The 2021 season will be Dotel’s sixth in the Atlantic League, where he is a career .313 hitter.

“He’s one of the best defensive right fielders in the league for sure,” Mason said in a news release. “He’s a really good hitter. He hits the ball tremendously well to right-center field. He has power to hit home runs to all fields. He’s a veteran and has a good idea of what he’s doing at the plate. He’s also a great clubhouse guy, great teammate and wants to play every single day. He wouldn’t complain if I played him 100 days in a row. He’s a joy to manage and coach.”

The Dominican Republic native was named Atlantic League Player of the Year in 2015 after batting .340 (tied for first in league) with eight home runs, 31 doubles and league-highs in hits (180), triples (13) and steals (45) as a member of the Bridgeport Bluefish.

Dotel followed that performance by batting .335 (second in league) in 95 games for the Bluefish in 2016. He spent most of 2017 in the Mexican League, batting .333 for Laguna before finishing the campaign in Bridgeport and landing in York a year later.

Dotel was originally a Seattle Mariners prospect, spending the first five seasons of his pro career in their farm system. He enters his 14th pro season in 2021 as a career .312 hitter.

Steinfort a towering figure: Steinfort, 25, joined the Revs in August 2019. The right-hander went 3-1 with a 5.33 ERA in six outings, including five starts, with York, striking out 19 batters in 27 innings.

“He did a good job overall,” Mason said. “He was starting to get comfortable in our rotation. He showed a good changeup and was deceptive. He’s very competitive and he attacks the hitters.”

Before joining the Revs, the Holland, Michigan, native pitched in the Empire League in 2019, compiling a 2-0 record and a 2.93 ERA across six appearances, including four starts. He also spent part of 2019 in the United Shore League, going 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 21.1 innings for Birmingham-Bloomfield.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Steinfort is tied with Andrew Carber and MLB/NBA veteran Mark Hendrickson for the distinction of being the tallest player in Revs history.

The Revs are scheduled to open the 2021 Atlantic League season on May 28. The league did not play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.