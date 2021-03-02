Outfielder, catcher are latest announced signings by York Revolution

STAFF REPORT

An outfielder and a catcher are the latest player signings announced by the York Revolution.

Outfielder Rashad Crawford and catcher Tyler Hill will join the club for the 2021 Atlantic League season. The Revs' opener is slated for May 28.

The signings were announced by Revs manager Mark Mason on Monday’s Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Crawford, 27, spent 2019 in the New York Yankees system, playing 114 games with the former Double-A affiliate Trenton Thunder. The left-handed hitter ended the year with a .262 batting average, 105 hits, 21 extra-base hits (including seven home runs), 47 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. A native of Atlanta, Crawford was an 11th-round selection by the Chicago Cubs in the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft out of Mundy’s Mill High School in Clayton, Georgia.

Crawford spent five years with the Cubs organization. While with Low-A Boise in 2014, Crawford was named a Northwest League Midseason All-Star.

On July 25, 2016, Crawford was traded to the New York Yankees along with shortstop Gleyber Torres, outfielder Billy McKinney, and pitcher Adam Warren in exchange for lefty closer Aroldis Chapman. The 6-foot-3 outfielder rose to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre within his first two seasons with New York.

“The reports on him from a lot of the scouts have described ‘Major League tools,’” Mason said in a news release. “He can play all three outfield positions and bring a lot of versatility here with the way he puts the ball in play, runs, and plays great defense so we’re really happy to have him. There’s a lot of upside for him, and he’s excited to get here.”

Entering his ninth season of pro baseball, Crawford is a .248 hitter with 578 hits, 145 extra-base hits (24 home runs), 255 RBIs and 119 stolen bases in 643 games. He has three seasons of 20 or more steals.

Mason impressed by Hill: Hill, 24, played in the month-long 2020 Empire League Series in Washington, Pennsylvania, with the Saranac Lake Surge. Hill was the first player selected in the series by Mason, who volunteered to manage the Surge in 2020. The series took place in his western Pennsylvania hometown. Hill impressed with a .329 average, 25 hits and 12 RBIs. The right-handed hitter also spent 2019, his first pro season, with the Surge. Across his Empire League career, Hill is a .325 hitter with 49 hits, 10 extra-base hits and 28 RBI in 47 games.

“I thought Tyler was the best position player at the series,” Mason said. “His pop times on throws to second base were incredible. He hit really well, and the thing that I liked about Tyler the most was that he was a natural leader among a bunch of players that he didn’t know beforehand. He’s an extremely hard worker and deserves an opportunity to come in and see what he can do here.”

The Lancaster, Ohio, native played college baseball for Fairmont State University in West Virginia. In his junior campaign, Hill earned All-Mountain East Conference honors with a .380 average, seven home runs, 36 RBIs and a .620 slugging percentage. A three-year starter, Hill batted .333 with 10 home runs, 74 RBIs, 20 doubles, five triples and a .492 slugging percentage in his four-year collegiate career.

The Revs will unveil more signings each week on Revs Hot Stove Weekly. The next airing will be 6 p.m. Monday, March 8.

Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.