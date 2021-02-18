Atlantic League adds new opponent for York Revolution

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

There's a new 2021 opponent for the York Revolution.

The Atlantic League announced Thursday in a news release that the Lexington Legends will be added to the independent league for the upcoming season.

The former Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, the Kentucky franchise won three South Atlantic League titles, including back-to-back crowns in 2018 and 2019. They averaged more than 425,000 fans each of those years at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, located near downtown Lexington.

The Legends lost their affiliation with Major League Baseball recently when MLB reorganized and contracted the number of affliliated minor-league teams.

Atlantic League President Rick White said in the release that the league will soon have additional news regarding the 2021 season.

The league now has seven announced franchises for the 2021 season. In addition to the Revs and the Legends, the other Atlantic League teams set for 2021 are the Lancaster Barnstormers, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, the Gastonia (North Carolina) Honey Hunters, the High Point (North Carolina) Rockers and the Long Island (New York) Ducks.

The Revs have been Atlantic League members since 2007.

There was no Atlantic League season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the league recently announced plans to start the 2021 season in late May.

Two Atantic League franchises recently left the league to become affiliated minor-league teams — the Somerset Patriots and the Sugar Land Skeeters.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.