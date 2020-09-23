Atlantic League strengthens ties to Major League Baseball

STEVE HEISER

The bonds between the Atlantic League and Major League Baseball are apparently getting tighter.

MLB announced Wednesday in a news release that it has named the independent Atlantic League its first Partner League. As a Partner League, the Atlantic League will meet regularly with MLB officials to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities. That includes the leagues’ shared goal of providing baseball to communities throughout the United States.

The Partner League designation expands the current agreement between the leagues, which permits MLB to test experimental playing rules and equipment during Atlantic League games. The existing agreement has also been extended through the 2023 season.

During the 2019 season, MLB and the Atlantic League partnered to test the Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS), which used radar-tracking technology to assist home-plate umpires in calling balls and strikes. In addition, the Atlantic League tested rules limiting defensive shifting, mound visits, shortening inning breaks and larger bases.

The York Revolution has been a member of the Atlantic League since 2007. The Atlantic League did not have 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

