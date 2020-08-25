York Revolution 'Smash Bash' offers local folks a way to take out pandemic frustrations

STEVE HEISER

The York Revolution season was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without Atlantic League baseball this summer, Revs' officials have come up with different ways to entertain folks at PeoplesBank Park.

There have been drive-thru meals, movie nights and local baseball games at the downtown park.

Now the Revs have come up with a new promotion.

They're giving folks a chance to take out their coronavirus frustrations by smashing inanimate objects. In the process, the participants can also help out local charities.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., the Revs will host “Smash Bash,” which is being billed by the team as a "communal therapy session that will empower the York area to take out its collective frustration on inanimate, delightfully breakable objects of all kinds."

The team said the event "will be COVID-19 safe." It will be held in partnership with Re-Source York.

The Revs will create five “rooms” on the field of PeoplesBank Park stocked with household items ranging from small appliances to doors, toilets and more, as well as the implements that participants will use to turn each into "cathartic piles of pieces."

Participant tickets are $20 each. Family and friends of participants are welcome to enjoy the spectacle for $5 each, and additional smash options will be available for additional $5 donations, including a whack at a car, a few tosses in a “Paint Room” and the purchase of a beer-sampling glass that attendees can use to sample craft beer from Sign of the Horse Brewery and — naturally — “Smash a Glass” after the sample.

Proceeds will benefit Re-Source York and the Community Progress Council (CPC), the Revolution’s 2020 nonprofit sponsor.

“Sometimes, you just got to let it out,” said Revolution general manager John Gibson in a news release. “With everything our community has gone through this year, we thought York could use a safe place to vent the frustration we’re all feeling. The pandemic can postpone lots of things in our lives, but it can’t keep us from finding creative and fun ways of coping together.”

Re-Source York, the non-profit home improvement and home furnishings resale store that helps fund Bell Socialization Services, has donated dinged and damaged items not quite suitable for resale.

“This is a perfect match for us,” said Corey Wolfe, executive director of Re-Source York in the news release. “Even those items donated to us that may never sell are now going to help generate some of the much-needed funds the community depends on, and I can’t think of a more fun or appropriate way to raise those funds in these crazy times.”

For safety reasons, participants will be required to wear proper attire, including closed-toe shoes, pants and jackets while in the Smash Rooms. All attendees will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Food trucks will be on hand and the ballpark’s concession stand will be open.

Tickets for Smash Bash are available at www.yorkrevolution.com/smashbash.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.