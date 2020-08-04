In different twist, York Revolution's 2020 jersey auction to honor 'Hometown Heroes'

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The cancellation of the 2020 Atlantic League baseball season has obviously ruined a lot of plans for the York Revolution.

Among those is the annual PeoplesBank player jersey auction. This season, there are no Revolution players in town to wear the jerseys before they are auctioned off the backs of the players.

That doesn't mean, however, that the 2020 auction won't happen.

This season, winning bidders will instead put names and numbers of their choice on their jerseys.

In another twist, the jerseys will honor different types of “Hometown Heroes,” with five different designs reflecting different “essential” professions. Six of each design are available for a total of 30 auction items, and all auction proceeds will benefit the York County Food Bank.

The five jersey designs honor five categories of essential workers who have been on the front lines in the York community during the COVID-19 pandemic: first responders, delivery service, healthcare workers, grocery and food industry and educators. Fans can bid using the LiveSource auction app, downloadable from the Apple or Google Play stores. The bidding ends at 5 p.m. Aug. 16. Once bidding is closed, the winners will be contacted to get the numbers and names for the jerseys. Jerseys will be printed and delivered six to eight weeks thereafter.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.