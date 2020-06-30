Central League, Susquehanna League teams get opportunity to play at York Revolution stadium

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

PeoplesBank Park is the home stadium for the York Revolution.

The stadium is set to play host to 13 adult baseball games this summer.

The Revs are not playing this summer. The Atlantic League season has been canceled.

The 2020 Atlantic League season has been canceled, but the home of the York Revolution will still be a busy baseball venue this summer.

The Revs, on Tuesday, announced that 13 games involving Central League and Susquehanna League teams are now scheduled for PeoplesBank Park over the next seven weeks.

The games will be open to the public at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis up to the crowd-size limit of 250 people. That crowd limit has been mandated by the state as part of the COVID-19 recovery program.

“We vowed when we announced the cancellation of the Atlantic League season that we would keep PeoplesBank Park open this summer, and this is just the latest installment of that promise,” said team President Eric Menzer in a news release.

High schoolers will play at Revs' PeoplesBank Park

The Revs had previously announced that high school seniors from schools in York and Adams counties will have a chance to play at PeoplesBank Park in July. The team will play host to baseball and softball invitational tournaments from July 14 through July 16, with baseball being played on the first two days and softball on the final day.

Now, the adult players from the local sandlot leagues will also get a chance to perform in a professional stadium.

Game time for all Central and Susquehanna games will be 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will use the first-base gate on the south side of the ballpark. Limited concessions will be available at the games and the parking lots in front of and behind the ballpark are available for fans attending the games.

To keep fans safe, PeoplesBank Park is operating in compliance with government guidelines and enhanced sanitation. Anyone entering PeoplesBank Park must have a mask and wear it at all times when not seated in a socially-distant fashion.

“Part of keeping the ballpark open is keeping our neighbors and employees safe” Menzer said in the news release. “We need everyone’s cooperation to make that happen and ask people to help us out by complying for those few moments when they are out of their seats.”

The first Central League game is set for July 7, pitting Manchester vs. Dillsburg. The first Susquehanna game is set July 8, pitting Conrads vs. Hallam. Each team in the nine-team Central League and the eight-team Susquehanna League is scheduled to appear in at least one game at PeoplesBank Park. In all, there are eight Central games scheduled for PeoplesBank Park and five Susquehanna games.

Select games will be broadcast on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 AM WOYK. The schedule may be found at www.989woyk.com.

The schedule of Central and Susquehanna games at PeoplesBank Park is as follows:

Central League

July 7: Manchester vs. Dillsburg

July 9: Vikings vs. Jefferson

July 21: Glen Rock vs. Mechanicsburg

July 23: Dillsburg vs. Stoverstown

Aug. 2: Pleasureville vs. Stoverstown

Aug. 4: Mount Wolf vs. Vikings

Aug. 6: Mount Wolf vs. Mechanicsburg

Aug: 15: Jefferson vs. Pleasureville

Susquehanna League

July 8: Conrads vs. Hallam

July 11: Doubleheader, East Prospect vs. Stewartstown, 1 p.m. start for first game

July 29: Felton vs. Jacobus

Aug. 3: York Township vs. Windsor

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.