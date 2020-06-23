CLOSE York Revolution's Father's Day Batting Practice draws fans to PeoplesBank Park in York City, Sunday, June 21, 2020. York Dispatch

Story Highlights The York Rebvolution will host a high school invitational at PeoplesBank Park.

The games will be played July 14 through July 16.

Class of 2020 members from York and Adams County high schools are eligible.

High school seniors from schools in York and Adams counties will have a chance to play at PeoplesBank Park in July.

The York Revolution announced it will host baseball and softball invitational tournaments from July 14 through July 16, with baseball being played on the first two days and softball on the final day.

The event is open to all high school seniors in the class of 2020 from York and Adams County high schools. Registration for the event is free and open until June 26.

Revs play-by-play announcer Darrell Henry will be on the call for the games, which will be broadcast on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 AM WOYK, and streamed on the Revs' YouTube channel.

The team announced that the invitational will follow the guidelines for youth sports released by the governor's office and attendance will be limited to 250 people, with family of the players given priority access to attend the event.

After registration closes, the team will release additional information regarding game times, rosters and other details in early July.

“We know very well how special it is to be on a team and playing on a diamond, and our hearts go out to the many athletes in the area whose final seasons were shortened by the pandemic,” York Revolution president Eric Menzer said in a statement.

“Like so many of their friends and family members, we can’t wait to see these athletes in their school uniforms enjoying their sports and showcasing all the hard work they put into what should have been a great finish to their high school careers," he said. "With York in the ‘green’ phase, we can welcome them into the spotlight at PeoplesBank Park.”

