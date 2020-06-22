PeoplesBank Park is shown here in a file photo. The ballpark will play host to a showing of the baseball movie, "Field of Dreams," at 9:30 p.m. Friday. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

There won't be any Atlantic League baseball at PeoplesBank Park this season.

Last Friday, league officials announced the cancellation of the season because of the state restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

York Revolution officials, however, have come up with a way to still enjoy baseball at the team's ballpark.

This Friday, the Revs will present “Movies at the Ballpark presented by the Appell Center for the Performing Arts,” kicking off with a showing of "Field of Dreams."

For $6, moviegoers will be able catch the classic baseball film on an actual baseball field. Attendees will be allowed to bring blankets and lawn chairs into the PeoplesBank Park outfield to watch the 1989 Kevin Costner classic on the ballpark’s center-field video board. Candy, popcorn, chili and drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be available for purchase and social distancing will be observed.

The movie is the first of several to be presented this summer by the Revs and the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. Appell Center President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Fogdall called this latest partnership between the two organizations a perfect opportunity for each.

“As entertainment providers, we and the Revolution have been working hard to find ways to serve that purpose in the age of COVID-19,” he said. “As grateful members of the York community, doing so safely was of the greatest importance to us. This latest joint venture with the Revs allows us to play to the strengths of both organizations and hopefully provide our friends and neighbors with some much needed entertainment while still doing our part to limit the spread of the virus.”

Field of Dreams will start at 9:30 p.m. following the Revolution’s latest Patio Party, which will again feature live music, $3 Bud Lights and Miller Lites, a full bar and a bar menu from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the right-field corner of the ballpark.

In keeping with Pennsylvania COVID-19 restrictions, tickets are limited. They can be purchased at www.yorkrevolution.com.

