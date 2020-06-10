Folks are shown dining during a patio party at PeoplesBank Park last weekend. York Revolution officials said the outdoor parties will continue each Friday and Saturday through the end of June. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

The party at PeoplesBank Park will continue.

York Revolution officials have said the team enjoyed a successful inaugural weekend of outdoor dining at the downtown park on June 5-6. As a result, the Atlantic League franchise announced Monday that it would bring back its patio parties each Friday and Saturday for the remainder of June.

The Revs' season is currently on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last weekend, more than 100 people joined both the Friday and Saturday patio parties when York County welcomed the return of outdoor dining under the yellow phase of the COVID-19 recovery program. York County will move to the green phase this coming Friday.

“We had a great time in our first parties and were able to accommodate large numbers of people simultaneously,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer in a news release. “Now that people are more comfortable socializing and enjoying a night out, we are happy to provide what is frankly one of the largest outdoor venues for them to do that safely these next few weekends.”

Adhering to the outdoor dining guidelines provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Revolution turned PeoplesBank Park’s Bullpen Balcony and covered Home Run Patio into seating for more than 195 people, all while maintaining the required six feet between all tables.

Buy Photo York Revolution President Eric Menzer. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The team will use that large outdoor dining space and its full bar to host events from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the remaining Fridays and Saturdays of June. Menzer said the team will continue evaluating the parties and could potentially host more beyond June while the team awaits the return of baseball.

While each party will continue to feature craft beer, domestic beer specials and live music, Menzer said the team will strive to keep things fresh by working in new elements, including themes and changing menus. This Friday’s party, for example, will feature barbecue favorites from Revolution partner Smok’n Hogs BBQ and Catering, a featured ballpark menu item during last year’s Revolution games.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.