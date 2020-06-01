Buy Photo Facility assistant Peter Witherow hangs awnings in the right field Home Run Patio at PeoplesBank Park in preparation for the York Revolution's 2017 season. The Revs will hold a patio party at the facility this coming weekend. The John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the York Revolution baseball season is on hold.

That doesn't mean, however, that the franchise isn't working to engage its fans while waiting for the 2020 Atlantic League campaign to start.

The Revs first tried a pair of drive-thru events at PeoplesBank Park, allowing fans to purchase a takeout meal while also enjoying a ride around the stadium's warning track.

Now, the team is going to throw a patio party in celebration of York County moving from the red phase to the yellow phase of the state's COVID-19 recovery program.

The team's catering and hospitality group, Revolution Hospitality, will host the patio party this Friday and Saturday in the right field corner of PeoplesBank Park.

Under the yellow phase, outdoor dining is again permitted in downtown York, which makes the Bullpen Balcony and the Home Run Patio at the downtown stadium as venues allowed to operate and serve customers.

“This is really the best of both worlds,” Revs president Eric Menzer said in a news release. “We have a ton of space to accommodate lots of our neighbors while maintaining the required safety protocol, and we have great facilities for — and lots of practice in — great food and drinks in beautiful summer weather.”

Menzer added that even if that weather is not quite perfect, the party will go on.

“We have brand new tents covering the Home Run Patio. Go figure, they are also yellow,” he said in the news release.

The party will run from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. each night, with attendees parking in the Queen Street parking lot of PeoplesBank Park and entering through a gate near the patios. Closer’s Bar, the ballpark’s full-service bar, will be open and offering a selection of craft beers, including selections from Sign of the Horse in Hanover. Friday’s beer special will be $3 Bud Lights, and Saturday’s will be $3 Miller Lights. A bar menu will be available from Revolution Hospitality.

Local musician Joel Menchey of Menchey Music will perform at Friday’s event and Saturday’s performers will be announced later this week on the team’s website and social-media channels.

