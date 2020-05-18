Buy Photo The first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

On April 30, during a rainy Friday night, nearly 140 people showed up at PeoplesBank Park for a takeout meal and an opportunity to drive around the stadium's warning track.

That response has inspired York Revolution officials to again hold the drive-thru promotion.

This coming Friday, May 22, fans will again have the chance to buy a takeout meal featuring chicken tenders, french fries and a drink. As part of the takeout process, drivers will take a tour on the stadium's warning track.

The COVID-19-inspired activity will begin at 5 p.m. Revolution staffers will direct fans from the lot behind PeoplesBank Park on Queen Street to the ballpark’s rear entrance off Arch Street. As fans enter, staff members at the All-American Grille concessions stand near center field will take orders. As the meals are being prepared, fans will get the chance to view a pro baseball stadium from a player’s perspective on the warning track.

“We got such tremendous, positive feedback from the fans who came out earlier this month, and so many of them asked us to do it again, so we’re happy to happy to bring it back,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer in a news release. “It’s a great, socially-distanced opportunity for Yorkers to get out of the house to grab dinner ..., and frankly it’s a really good opportunity for our staff to see some familiar faces and thank them for continuing to support the team while we wait to see what happens.”

The Atlantic League baseball season is on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Menzer added that drive-thru participants will again be supporting their community Friday night, confirming that an undisclosed portion of Friday’s proceeds will be donated to the Community Progress Council, just as they were after the first drive-thru event. The meal is again priced at $9. During the first drive-thru event, $5 per meal went to the charity.

Savory’s Funnel Cakes will also be available in the Queen Street parking lot as cars line up to order food and drive the warning track.

The team also announced a few enhancements developed since the previous event. Beginning Wednesday, customers may text the word “Revs” to (717) 322-4777 to place orders in advance, and the team’s hospitality staff will use an additional fryer Friday night. Both tweaks, Menzer said, should speed up the ordering and delivery processes.

The event will again be held, rain or shine, with drives on the warning track permitted as long as the field conditions allow. Menzer noted that the previous event had much more rain than this Friday’s forecast, and all of the fans who came out were able to complete their laps.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. The York Revolution contributed information for this report.