Story Highlights The Revs will host an event for fans at the ballpark on Friday.

Fans will be allowed to drive on the field's warning track.

Chicken tenders, fries and beverages will be served for a fee.

They may not be able to slide into the stadium seats as usual on a Friday night during baseball season, but York Revolution fans will have a chance to enter PeoplesBank Park for a unique opportunity.

On the evening that was originally scheduled to be the Revs' first home game of the season on Friday, York will allow fans to drive onto the field in their cars, see team staff and dine on some ballpark food.

Fans will enter at the rear entrance and have their orders taken by staff. For $9, those interested will receive three chicken tenders, a side of fries and a drink choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist or Rutter’s tea or lemonade.

As the food is being prepared, fans will be directed to take a ride around the PeoplesBank Park warning track. During the drive around the track, participants will see a number of Revolution personalities, including manager Mark Mason, team mascot DownTown, Cannonball Charlie and game-day master of ceremonies Diamond Doug.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will be open until 8 p.m. Fans will line up in the Queen Street parking lot behind the field and be guided through the Arch Street entrance by staff.

The drive-through event is part of the Revs' #StayHomeOpener campaign on the team's social media accounts that concludes with a broadcast of the team's 2017 Atlantic League Championship Game against the Long Island Ducks.

The Atlantic League season is on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. League officials are still hoping to play baseball at some point this season, but they've said they can't afford to financially play games if paying fans aren't permitted to attend in person.

Payment for the drive-through food orders will be by credit card only for health reasons and no dining will be permitted on site. The meals will be provided no matter the weather, but the drive around the warning track is subject to Friday's forecast.

From each purchase, $5 will be donated to Revolution season sponsor Community Progress Council to support the nonprofit’s life-changing work to empower low- to moderate-income families and individuals to stand on their own.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.