Brendon Sanger (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

Brendon Sanger is set to enjoy a baseball homecoming in York County this season.

Of course, that's assuming there is an Atlantic League season in 2020.

Sanger, who is originally from York County, is the latest player signing announced by the York Revolution.

The Sanger name is very familiar to local baseball fans.

Brendon’s father, Jim, played high school baseball for York Catholic and collegiately for Marietta College. Jim is also a Central League hall of famer.

The Sanger family moved to Florida after Jim Sanger accepted an executive position at a YMCA in Florida after years of working at the YMCA of York and York County. Before the move to Florida, Brendon was a student in the Dallastown Area School District.

Revs manager Mark Mason announced Brendon's signing on Monday’s Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK.

Brendon, 26, enters his sixth season of pro baseball. Last year, Sanger was in the Los Angeles Angels organization at Double-A Mobile, Alabama. While with the BayBears, the lefty batter hit .203 with 72 hits, 25 extra-base hits, a career-high 12 homers, 38 runs scored and 43 RBIs.

The outfielder was a fourth-round selection by the Angels in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Florida Atlantic University. In his first pro season with the Orem Owls, Brendon battied .300 with 65 hits, 20 doubles, 29 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Sanger rose quickly in the Angels system, reaching Double-A in just two years. While with the Angels, the outfielder hit .241 with 597 hits, 191 extra-base hits, 52 home runs and 307 RBIs.

“He’s another versatile player and can also play second and third base in addition to outfield,” Mason said in a news release.“He has power and has hit for average. He has a lot of Double-A experience. We’re excited to get Brendon in here and let him play in front of friends and family in York.”

During his final season at Florida Atlantic University, Sanger was named the Conference USA Player of the Year, becoming the first FAU player to earn the honor. He led the conference in batting average, on-base percentage, runs scored and walks. Sanger holds the FAU career record for triples (10) and his 56 walks in 2015 are second-most in single-season program history. In his three-year collegiate career, Sanger hit .351 with 209 hits, 57 extra-base hits, 12 homers, 142 runs scored and 105 RBIs.

“He’s really excited to come back to York,” Mason said in the news release. “He was excited to get things moving and finalize that. We’ve had good conversations just talking about hitting and what positions he’s going to play for us.”

The 2020 Atlantic League season had been set to start in late April, but it's been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's uncertain when, or even if, the 2020 season will start.

