Above is the new look for the York Revolution's DownTown mascot. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK REVOLUTION)

Like many teenagers, DownTown has changed his look.

The York Revolution on Wednesday unveiled a new look for the team’s mascot, who was introduced 13 years ago.

The unveiling of the new look was originally intended to be a prominent part of the team’s opening-day celebrations early next month. The coronavirus pandemic, however, has pushed back the Revolution's home opener indefinitely. That led the franchise to move up what team officials called a “positive look ahead.”

“We know fans are disappointed by the delays in our season, so we wanted to give them something exciting to look forward to while they wait a bit longer to get their Revs baseball fix,” Revolution General Manager John Gibson said in a news release.

Gibson, who has been with the Revs since the team’s inception and contributed to the original look of the mascot, said the changes to the character are meant to retain his essential features while also marking a step forward in his evolution.

“There are certain things, like DownTown’s friendly eyes, that fun beak-like nose and his big feet, that are just essential parts of him, so we were very careful not to tweak those too much,” Gibson said in the news release. “Even the changes we made, like his most prominent color, are still in touch with the larger Revolution brand that fans have supported so passionately. We’ve just given him a kind of bold freshening up.”

Buy Photo The former look for DownTown, the York Revolution's mascot, is shown here in a file photo. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

That prominent color is now the gold of the Revs’ signature blue-and-gold logo, replacing the blue fur DownTown has sported since his debut. There are also some more subtle changes in the gradients on DownTown’s face. The team’s designer lightened parts of the face to bring more focus to the character’s expression. On his shoes and hands, the blue-green colors were reversed in an attempt to make DownTown’s wave and fist bumps even brighter.

DownTown’s new jersey was also altered and now features the Revolution logo with flames coming out of the tailpipe.

The team has also decided to subtly support a healthier lifestyle. DownTown will lead the way by showing off his own slimmed-down physique going forward.

Asked what prompted the update to DownTown’s look, Gibson pointed back to the mascot’s connections to perhaps baseball’s most famous mascot, the Philly Phanatic. DownTown’s first designs were created by Dave Raymond, the original Philly Phanatic.

“When the Phillies announced changes to their famous mascot earlier this year, it reminded us of our connections to him — and that DownTown had not had a makeover in all the time we’ve known him,” Gibson said.

Unlike that of his more well-known counterpart in Philadelphia, however, DownTown’s likeness is wholly owned by the Revolution, making the process of developing his new look and then implementing the changes a more streamlined experience in York.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was supplied by The York Revolution.