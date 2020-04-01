Story Highlights Welington Dotel will return to the York Revolution for the 2020 season.

Dotel hit .313 for York in 2019 with 13 homers, 79 RBIs and 34 steals.

York also announced the signing of catcher Carlos Castro this week.

Welington Dotel (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

One of the Atlantic League's most-feared hitters is returning to the York Revolution in 2020.

Revs manager Mark Mason announced this week that his team is bringing back all-star outfielder Welington Dotel. Mason also announced the signing of catcher Carlos Castro.

Both signings were first announced by Mason live on Monday’s Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK.

Dotel, 34, returns for his third season in York. The right-handed hitter batted .313 with 13 homers, 19 doubles, five triples, 79 RBIs and 34 steals in 125 games with York last season, earning a second straight selection to the Atlantic League All-Star Game.

The 2020 season will be Dotel’s sixth in the Atlantic League, where he is a career .313 hitter.

“He can do a lot of things, as we know,” Mason said in a news release. “He can hit home runs, he can steal bases, he can bunt. He plays a really great defense and has probably one of the best arms in our league. I’m happy to get him back, and it’s been really good to have him here.”

The Dominican Republic native was named the Atlantic League Player of the Year in 2015 after batting .340 with eight home runs, 31 doubles, 180 hits, 13 triples and 45 steals as a member of the Bridgeport Bluefish. Dotel followed that performance by batting .335 in 95 games for the Bluefish in 2016. He spent most of 2017 in the Mexican League, batting .333 for Laguna before finishing the campaign in Bridgeport.

Dotel found a home in York early in the 2018 season after initially beginning that year with Sugar Land.

He was originally a Seattle Mariners prospect, spending the first five seasons of his pro career in Seattle's farm system. He enters his 14th pro season in 2020 as a career .311 hitter.

Carlos Castro (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

Castro hit .305 last season: Castro, 25, enters his ninth season of pro baseball. The righty bat spent the past two seasons with Evansville (Frontier League), where he batted .305 with 97 hits, 21 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 RBIs.

The Dominican Republic native spent the first six years of his career in the Atlanta Braves organization. Reaching High-A Florida, Castro was a MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2016 and a Florida State League All-Star in 2017.

The catcher enjoyed his best power year with the Braves in 2016 at Single-A Rome, where he slugged 15 doubles, four triples and 17 home runs while collecting 57 RBIs. This performance powered Rome to a South Atlantic League title in 2016.

During his final three years in the Braves system, Castro compiled 146 RBIs in 230 games. In his career, Castro is a .280 hitter with 452 hits, 148 extra-base hits (44 home runs) and 251 RBIs. Behind the dish, Castro threw out 35% of attempting base stealers while in the Braves system.

“He can also play first base but we’re looking at him primarily as a catcher coming in,” Mason said in the news release. “He’s a really good hitter as well, and his numbers bear that out. We’re happy to have him coming in, and I know he’s really excited to get going.”

The Revs will unveil more signings each week on Revs Hot Stove Weekly. The next airing will be at 6 p.m. Monday, April 6.

York's April 30 opener has already been delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was supplied by the York Revolution.