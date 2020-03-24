Story Highlights York Revolution manager Mark Mason announced three new player signings on Monday.

Infielder Carlos Franco will return to York. He hit .319 with 13 homers in 2019.

York is also adding relief pitcher Yordy Cabrera and outfielder Bryan Miranda.

Carlos Franco was on the York Revolution roster for just more than half of the 2019 season.

In that short time, however, the slugging corner infielder made a very big impression, hitting .319 with 101 hits, 34 extra-base hits, 13 home runs and 55 RBIs in 84 games.

This season, the Revs plan to have Franco from the beginning of the Atlantic League season — whenever that may be. The season is currently on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Franco will return to York in 2020, joining newcomers Yordy Cabrera (a relief pitcher) and Bryan Miranda (an outfielder).

Those three signings were announced by Revs manager Mark Mason on Monday’s Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK.

The 6-foot, 3-inch Franco, 28, is a native of the Dominican Republic. Entering the 2020 season, his .319 average is the seventh highest in Revs history, while his .508 slugging percentage ranks eighth and his .388 on-base percentage is 10th.

“We’re very excited to get Carlos back into the lineup this year,” Mason said in a news release. “He’s been working really hard on the defensive side of his game and he’s a feared hitter at the plate."

Franco, a left-handed hitter, spent his first 10 pro seasons in the Atlanta Braves system, reaching Triple-A Gwinnett in 2017. During the 2017 season, Franco combined to slug a career-high 21 homers with 77 RBIs between Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi. Franco was an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star in each of his last two seasons in the Braves system and was ranked the No. 13 best prospect in the Braves system in 2013.

In his career, Franco has a .251 average with 1,014 hits, 299 extra-base hits, 89 home runs and 545 RBIs in 1,177 career games.

Yordy Cabrera (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

Yordy Cabrera: Cabrera, 29, comes to York after eight years in the minor leagues.

Last season, the right-handed hurler was in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization with Double-A Tulsa. As a Driller, Cabrera had a 3.96 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings across 38 appearances.

Drafted in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics out of Lakeland (Florida) High School, Cabrera spent three years in the A’s system. In 2013, Cabrera was traded to the Miami Marlins as part of a three-team deal that included outfielder Chris Young and All-Star reliever Heath Bell and also involved the Arizona Diamondbacks.

While in the Marlins system, Cabrera transitioned to the mound and in his first pro season as a pitcher boasted a 2.16 ERA. The Dominican Republic native has also spent time in the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants systems. In his career, Cabrera is .236 hitter. As a reliever, Cabrera is 8-10 with a 4.19 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 191 career innings.

“We’re looking at Yordy as a reliever at this point, but he could also have a chance to start for us as well,” Mason said. “His strikeout numbers are very good. He’s another hard-throwing guy with a good hard slider and splitter.”

Bryan Miranda (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

Bryan Miranda: Miranda enters his first pro season.

With Southwestern Oklahoma State University, the lefty batter was a .358 hitter with 69 hits, 20 extra-base hits, four home runs, 31 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. Miranda was an All-Great American Conference selection in his first season with SWOSU.

Before joining the Bulldogs, Miranda played for Coffeyville Community College. The Puerto Rico native averaged .371 with 69 hits, 17 doubles and 43 RBIs. Miranda attended the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy and was ranked in the top-10 outfielder prospects in Puerto Rico by Perfect Game.

“He was a Gold Glove center fielder in the Puerto Rico Winter League,” Mason said. “There were some major league teams that were really interested in him but whose camps were full. I got a lot of calls on him and liked everything I heard, so we were happy to get him a contract, get him in here and see what he can do.”

The Revs will unveil more signings each week on Revs Hot Stove Weekly. The next airing will be on Monday, March 30 at 6 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.