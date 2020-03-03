Story Highlights Pitcher Edward Paredes returns to York.

The Revs will be Rodriguez's third Atlantic League team.

This will be Vasquez's first professional season.

Edward Paredes rejoins the Revs after spending time with the team from 2013 to 2015. Paredes played for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of the York Revolution)

The York Revolution added three members to the 2020 squad.

Pitcher Edward Paredes returns to York, while right-hander Alberto Rodriguez and infielder Chris Vasquez will make debuts with the team this year.

Paredes previously played for the Revs from 2013 to 2015. The 33-year-old left-hander was originally signed by the Seattle Mariners in 2005 as an amateur free agent. After he left York in 2015, Paredes spent time with the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers organizations, before the Los Angeles Dodgers selected him in the 2016 Rule 5 draft.

He spent parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Dodgers and compiled a 3-0 record with a 4.50 ERA in 25 games.

“Eddie has been an outstanding reliever for us and after three years finally got his big break with the Dodgers and took full advantage of it,” York manager Mark Mason said in a news release. “Hopefully he’ll have the same success here again and get another opportunity like that. When you have a pedigree like he does and come in here and put up good numbers, there’s a good chance of getting snatched up.”

Rodriguez was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 18th round of the 2004 MLB draft out of Cuba. Rodriguez previously pitched in the Atlantic League for Sugar Land in 2017 and the Road Warriors in 2018.

In his pro career, Rodriguez is 17-19 with a 4.82 ERA in 77 games with 237 strikeouts in 274.1 innings.

“He’s a bona fide starter and a guy that I really thought had terrific stuff,” Mason said in a news release. “I talked to some scouts from a workout he recently attended and they said his stuff was dynamite, so the reports were really good from there. He’s excited and is ready to come play. He loved playing against us and loved the ballpark, and we’re excited to get him on board.”

Infielder Chris Vasquez enters his first professional season with York after he posted a .317 career batting average at the University of South Carolina Beaufort. (Photo: Courtesy of York Revolution)

Vasquez enters his first pro season after a standout career at the University of South Carolina Beaufort. The infielder posted a career average of .317 and led his team in triples as a senior. He was also second in runs scored and third in stolen bases during his final year.

“He has a cannon of an arm, can make the throw from everywhere on the field, and can cover a lot of ground,” Mason said in a news release. “He’s a really versatile defensive infielder. He’s been at a lot of workouts for Major League organizations this winter and was recommended to bring him in to see what he can do here and give them a chance to follow him.”

The Revs will release their next group of signings on March 9 on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 WOYK.