One of the York Revolution’s top starting pitchers from the 2019 season will return to the franchise in 2020.

Right-hander Duke von Schamann has been re-signed, according to an announcement by Revs manager Mark Mason on Tuesday during the Revs Hot Stove Weekly program presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK.

Mason also announced that left-handed pitcher Austin Nicely will return to the Revs.

Coming off 10-win season: The 6-foot, 5-inch von Schamann, 28, arrived in May of last year via trade from Gary SouthShore of the American Association. He eventually set a new club record with a 42-inning walkless streak. The Tulsa, Oklhaoma, native threw two complete games with York, with his second complete game a three-hit shutout of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, when he faced just two batters over the minimum.

He was one of two 10-win pitchers for York last season, compiling a 10-7 mark with a 3.51 ERA and 93 strikeouts over 128 1/3 innings. He walked 16 batters in 22 starts.

“He had a great year with us,” Mason said in a news release. “The control was incredible. He’s always going to be around the zone and ahead of the hitters. He’s also a tremendous competitor and is always trying to figure out how to get better. Those are the kinds of players we like to have here.”

Before toeing the rubber at PeoplesBank Park, von Schamann played for Joliet of the Frontier League, where in two seasons he posted a 9-9 record with a 3.38 ERA. In 165 1/3 innings of work, he accumulated 117 strikeouts to 29 walks.

A 15th-round selection by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2012 MLB Draft, von Schamann pitched for two seasons in the Dodgers system before being traded to the Cleveland Indians in 2014. Reaching as high as Triple-A Columbus, von Schamman was 28-22 with a 4.35 ERA across the Dodgers and Indians organizations. He played college baseball at Texas Tech University and is the son of former Miami Dolphins kicker Uwe von Schamann.

Nicely to also return: Nicely, 25, returns to the Revs after joining York in September of last season. Along with teammate Jake Welch, Nicely was acquired in a trade with Evansville (Frontier League). Nicely made one start for York in 2019, Sept. 13 at Lancaster. The lefty struck out three in four innings, earning a no decision.

“I liked what I saw with him,” Mason said in the news release. “I think having him here from the beginning of the year and letting him get acclimated will be good. His stuff plays well in this league.”

In two seasons with Evansville, Nicely was 14-12 with a 4.28 ERA in 26 starts, racking up 151 strikeouts in 206 1/3 innings. The Grottoes, Virginia, native spent four years in the Houston Astros system after being selected in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. Reaching as high as Class A Quad Cities, Nicely is 21-25 with a 4.79 ERA in 77 appearances (60 starts) over his pro career.

The Revs will unveil more signings each week on Revs Hot Stove Weekly. The next airing will be on Monday, March 2, at 6 p.m.

