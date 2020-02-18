Story Highlights Isaias Tejeda and Austin Steinfort will return to the York Revolution for 2020.

Tejeda was the 2019 Atlantic League batting champion with a .338 average.

Pitcher Austin Steinfort will also return to the Revs in 2020 after going 3-1 in 2019.

Isaias Tejeda

The 2019 Atlantic League batting champion is expected to be back in a York Revolution uniform for the 2020 season.

Catcher/first baseman Isaias Tejeda has signed with the team for the upcoming campaign. The agreement was announced by Revs manager Mark Mason on Monday’s episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 AM WOYK.

During the show, Mason also announced that towering right-hander Austin Steinfort will return to the Revs.

The signing of Tejeda now means that York is set to return at least two of its top sluggers from the 2019 team. During the previous week, Mason announced that outfielder Melky Mesa, a 2019 all-star pick, has been re-signed for the 2020 campaign.

Some standout numbers for Tejeda in 2019: Tejeda hit .338 in 2019, becoming the second league batting champ in team history. He also had a career-high 23 home runs (tied for third in league), with all of the long balls coming during a 68-game span from July 3 through the end of the season in September.

Tejeda drove in 87 runs (fourth in league) and led the league with a Revs single-season record of 40 doubles, tying for the sixth-highest total in a season in league history. Tejeda racked up a league-high 169 hits, which is the second most in a season in Revs history and the league’s highest single-season total since 2016.

The veteran enjoyed the league’s third-highest on-base percentage (.399), second-highest slugging percentage (.556) and the second-highest on base plus slugging percentage (.955). Tejeda also ranked second in extra-base hits (63) and total bases (278) and was third in runs scored (86). He also became the first player in franchise history to be selected the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player, doing so in his home stadium, PeoplesBank Park.

Tejeda, 28, returns for his fifth season with the Revs and boasts a .324 career average with York, fourth highest in club history. He also ranks fourth in Revs history in home runs (51), third in RBIs (225), second in doubles (102) and third in starts by a catcher (179).

He was a prospect in the New York Yankees organization over his first six pro seasons.

“We’re thrilled to have him back,” Mason said in a news release. “He’s one of the most feared hitters in the league. He gives us a chance to play multiple positions and we’re looking to use him at first base, catcher and designated hitter. He’s somebody that you love writing his name in the middle of the lineup every day, and he can protect a lot of players that are hitting in front of him."

Austin Steinfort

Steinfort is back: Steinfort, 24, joined the Revs in August last year. The 6-foot, 9-inch right-hander went 3-1 with a 5.33 ERA in five starts with York in 2019. The Holland, Michigan, native struck out 19 in 27 innings during the regular season and set a franchise record by retiring 10 consecutive batters in a playoff appearance on Sept. 27.

Before joining the Revs, Steinfort pitched in the Empire League, going 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA across six appearances, including four starts.

“What I saw last year, I liked,” Mason said in the news release. “I know he dedicated himself this offseason to getting a little more body strength, a little quicker to the plate. He proved that when he was in the strike zone he didn’t get hit very much. He’s deceiving with his length and height, and he’s hard for the hitter to time."

The Revs will unveil more signings each week on Revs Hot Stove Weekly. The next airing will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. The York Revolution provided information for this report.