After standout offensive seasons, three York Revolution players have earned postseason all-star accolades from the Atlantic League.

First baseman Telvin Nash, catcher Isaias Tejeda and outfielder Melky Mesa were among the 12 players recognized.

Telvin Nash: Nash enjoyed one of the top individual seasons in Atlantic League history, crushing a franchise-record 41 home runs and reaching 100 RBIs. The home run total tied the league’s second-highest total and was the most by any Atlantic League hitter since 2005.

The 100-RBI season was the third in Revs history and the league’s highest total since 2012.

Nash set league records with 105 walks, 77 extra-base hits and 303 total bases, and he led the league in runs (107), on-base percentage (.423), slugging percentage (.623), and on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.046), in addition to his league-best home run and RBI marks.

Nash batted .294 for the season (sixth in league). His 143 hits tied for the league’s fourth-highest total and his 35 doubles were tied for third. His 94 career homers are a York franchise record, including a stadium-record 56 blasts at PeoplesBank Park.

Isaias Tejeda: Tejeda won the league’s batting crown with a .338 average, becoming the second Atlantic League batting champ in Revolution history.

His season included a career-high 23 home runs (tied for third in league), all coming in the span of 68 games from July 3 on. Tejeda drove in 87 runs (fourth in league) and led the league with a Revs single-season record 40 doubles, tying the sixth-highest total in a season in league history.

Tejeda racked up a league-high 169 total hits, second-most in a season in Revolution history and the league’s highest single-season total since 2016. The catcher and first baseman enjoyed the league’s third-highest on-base percentage (.399), second-highest slugging percentage (.556 behind only Nash) and second-highest OPS (.955 behind only Nash). Tejeda also ranked second behind Nash in extra-base hits (63) and total bases (278) and was third in runs scored (86).

Melky Mesa: Mesa finished the season fifth in the league in batting with a .298 average and fourth in slugging with a .500 mark.

The second-year Rev belted 20 home runs and drove in 70, becoming just the second player in Revs history with a pair of 20-homer seasons. He also placed in the league’s top 10 in total hits with 137 on the season, was tied for fifth in extra-base hits (49) and tallied the sixth-most total bases (230).

The three players helped York win the second-half Freedom Division title and qualify for the league playoffs.

Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.

