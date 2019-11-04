Story Highlights Telvin Nash hit 294 this season with 41 homers and 100 RBIs.

Isaias Tejeda hit .338 this season with 23 homers and 87 RBIs.

Melky Mesa hit .298 this season with 20 homers and 70 RBIs.

Telvin Nash (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK REVOLUTION)

After standout offensive seasons, three York Revolution players have earned postseason all-star accolades from the Atlantic League.

First baseman Telvin Nash, catcher Isaias Tejeda and outfielder Melky Mesa were among the 12 players recognized.

Telvin Nash: Nash enjoyed one of the top individual seasons in Atlantic League history, crushing a franchise-record 41 home runs and reaching 100 RBIs. The home run total tied the league’s second-highest total and was the most by any Atlantic League hitter since 2005.

The 100-RBI season was the third in Revs history and the league’s highest total since 2012.

Nash set league records with 105 walks, 77 extra-base hits and 303 total bases, and he led the league in runs (107), on-base percentage (.423), slugging percentage (.623), and on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.046), in addition to his league-best home run and RBI marks.

Nash batted .294 for the season (sixth in league). His 143 hits tied for the league’s fourth-highest total and his 35 doubles were tied for third. His 94 career homers are a York franchise record, including a stadium-record 56 blasts at PeoplesBank Park.

Isaias Tejeda (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK REVOLUTION)

Isaias Tejeda: Tejeda won the league’s batting crown with a .338 average, becoming the second Atlantic League batting champ in Revolution history.

His season included a career-high 23 home runs (tied for third in league), all coming in the span of 68 games from July 3 on. Tejeda drove in 87 runs (fourth in league) and led the league with a Revs single-season record 40 doubles, tying the sixth-highest total in a season in league history.

Tejeda racked up a league-high 169 total hits, second-most in a season in Revolution history and the league’s highest single-season total since 2016. The catcher and first baseman enjoyed the league’s third-highest on-base percentage (.399), second-highest slugging percentage (.556 behind only Nash) and second-highest OPS (.955 behind only Nash). Tejeda also ranked second behind Nash in extra-base hits (63) and total bases (278) and was third in runs scored (86).

Melky Mesa (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

Melky Mesa: Mesa finished the season fifth in the league in batting with a .298 average and fourth in slugging with a .500 mark.

The second-year Rev belted 20 home runs and drove in 70, becoming just the second player in Revs history with a pair of 20-homer seasons. He also placed in the league’s top 10 in total hits with 137 on the season, was tied for fifth in extra-base hits (49) and tallied the sixth-most total bases (230).

The three players helped York win the second-half Freedom Division title and qualify for the league playoffs.

Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.