Story Highlights The Road Warriors will return to the York Revolution's 2020 Atlantic League slate.

The Road Warriors will replace the New Britain Bees, who have left the league.

York's 2020 schedule will feature 72 home games and 54 road games.

Revolution Logo (Photo: LOGO COURTESY OF YORK REVOLUTION)

The Road Warriors are back on the York Revolution's 2020 schedule.

The Revs made the announcement on Monday, when the franchise released its Atlantic League slate for next season.

The Road Warriors will replace the New Britain Bees in the independent league.

The Bees announced Monday that, after spending four years in the Atlantic League, the team has opted to join the Futures Collegiate Baseball League starting in 2020.

The FCBL features teams from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It's a collegiate summer baseball league, in which players largely from the northeast look to gain experience and impress Major League Baseball scouts. The league has existed since 2011.

The Bees have struggled to attract fans and finished last in the Atlantic League in attendance in 2019, averaging just more than 2,000 spectators per game.

In order to maintain an eight-team, two-division format, the Atlantic League has decided to bring back the all-travel Road Warriors, which will play all of its 126 games on the road next season.

The Atlantic League has traditionally used the Road Warriors when the league dropped down to seven franchises.

Highlights of Revs' 2020 schedule: The 2020 season will mark York's 14th season and will feature 72 home games, including 18 games against the Road Warriors, who will face the Revs in their home opener on Friday, May 8.

The Revs will start the season Thursday, April 30, with a series against the Freedom Division champion Sugar Land Skeeters in Texas, followed by a visit to the High Point Rockers in North Carolina.

The Revs’ home schedule will feature 36 weekend games, three Mondays, 11 Tuesdays, 11 Wednesdays and 11 Thursdays. The team will be on the road for 54 games.

The coming season will mark the latest chapter in the “War of the Roses,” the Revolution’s ongoing rivalry with the Lancaster Barnstormers. The Revs will welcome the Barnstormers to the White Rose City six times in 2020 and travel to the Red Rose City nine times. The team with the best head-to-head record will claim the Community Cup, which currently resides in PeoplesBank Park.

The Revolution will face the defending Atlantic League champion Long Island Ducks in 16 games, the Skeeters in 20 games, the Somerset Patriots in 19 games, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in 19 games, and the Rockers in 19 games.

Important Atlantic League dates: The 2020 Atlantic League schedule is divided into two 63-game halves, with the first half ending on Thursday, July 9, and the regular season ending on Sunday, Sept. 20. The first-half and second-half champions in each division will qualify for the 2020 Atlantic League playoffs. If one or both teams win each half of their respective divisions, the team(s) with the next best overall record will qualify for the postseason.

Both Division Championship Series match-ups will take place the week of Sept. 21, with the Atlantic League Championship Series occurring during the week of Sept. 28.

The full 2020 York Revolution schedule is below.

2020 York Revolution Schedule

April 30-May 3 at Sugar Land

May 4 OFF

May 5-7 at High Point

May 8-10 Road Warriors

May 11 OFF

May 12-14 Road Warriors

May 15-17 at Somerset

May 18-21 Southern Maryland

May 22-24 Lancaster

May 25 OFF

May 26-28 at High Point

May 29-31 at Lancaster

June 1-4 Long Island

June 5-7 Sugar Land

June 8 OFF

June 9-11 at Long Island

June 12-14 High Point

June 15 OFF

June 16-18 Road Warriors

June 19-21 at Somerset

June 22 OFF

June 23-25 at Southern Maryland

June 26-28 Sugar Land

June 29-July 1 Road Warriors

July 2 OFF

July 3-5 at Southern Maryland

July 6 OFF

July 7-9 (END OF FIRST HALF) Somerset

July 10-12 Road Warriors

July 13-16 ALL-STAR BREAK (Game July 15 in Southern Maryland)

July 17-19 at Long Island

July 20 OFF

July 21-23 at Lancaster

July 24-26 Somerset

July 27 OFF

July 28-30 High Point

July 31-Aug. 2 at Southern Maryland

Aug. 3 OFF

Aug. 4-6 Road Warriors

Aug. 7-9 Southern Maryland

Aug. 10-16 at Sugar Land

Aug. 17-20 Somerset

Aug. 21-23 High Point

Aug. 24 OFF

Aug. 25-27 at Somerset

Aug. 28-30 Lancaster

Aug. 31 OFF

Sept. 1-3 Sugar Land

Sept. 4-6 at Lancaster

Sept. 7 OFF

Sept. 8-10 Long Island

Sept. 11-13 Southern Maryland

Sept. 14-17 at High Point

Sept. 18-20 Long Island

Some information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.