The Road Warriors are back on the York Revolution's 2020 schedule.
The Revs made the announcement on Monday, when the franchise released its Atlantic League slate for next season.
The Road Warriors will replace the New Britain Bees in the independent league.
The Bees announced Monday that, after spending four years in the Atlantic League, the team has opted to join the Futures Collegiate Baseball League starting in 2020.
The FCBL features teams from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It's a collegiate summer baseball league, in which players largely from the northeast look to gain experience and impress Major League Baseball scouts. The league has existed since 2011.
The Bees have struggled to attract fans and finished last in the Atlantic League in attendance in 2019, averaging just more than 2,000 spectators per game.
In order to maintain an eight-team, two-division format, the Atlantic League has decided to bring back the all-travel Road Warriors, which will play all of its 126 games on the road next season.
The Atlantic League has traditionally used the Road Warriors when the league dropped down to seven franchises.
Highlights of Revs' 2020 schedule: The 2020 season will mark York's 14th season and will feature 72 home games, including 18 games against the Road Warriors, who will face the Revs in their home opener on Friday, May 8.
The Revs will start the season Thursday, April 30, with a series against the Freedom Division champion Sugar Land Skeeters in Texas, followed by a visit to the High Point Rockers in North Carolina.
The Revs’ home schedule will feature 36 weekend games, three Mondays, 11 Tuesdays, 11 Wednesdays and 11 Thursdays. The team will be on the road for 54 games.
The coming season will mark the latest chapter in the “War of the Roses,” the Revolution’s ongoing rivalry with the Lancaster Barnstormers. The Revs will welcome the Barnstormers to the White Rose City six times in 2020 and travel to the Red Rose City nine times. The team with the best head-to-head record will claim the Community Cup, which currently resides in PeoplesBank Park.
The Revolution will face the defending Atlantic League champion Long Island Ducks in 16 games, the Skeeters in 20 games, the Somerset Patriots in 19 games, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in 19 games, and the Rockers in 19 games.
Important Atlantic League dates: The 2020 Atlantic League schedule is divided into two 63-game halves, with the first half ending on Thursday, July 9, and the regular season ending on Sunday, Sept. 20. The first-half and second-half champions in each division will qualify for the 2020 Atlantic League playoffs. If one or both teams win each half of their respective divisions, the team(s) with the next best overall record will qualify for the postseason.
Both Division Championship Series match-ups will take place the week of Sept. 21, with the Atlantic League Championship Series occurring during the week of Sept. 28.
The full 2020 York Revolution schedule is below.
2020 York Revolution Schedule
April 30-May 3 at Sugar Land
May 4 OFF
May 5-7 at High Point
May 8-10 Road Warriors
May 11 OFF
May 12-14 Road Warriors
May 15-17 at Somerset
May 18-21 Southern Maryland
May 22-24 Lancaster
May 25 OFF
May 26-28 at High Point
May 29-31 at Lancaster
June 1-4 Long Island
June 5-7 Sugar Land
June 8 OFF
June 9-11 at Long Island
June 12-14 High Point
June 15 OFF
June 16-18 Road Warriors
June 19-21 at Somerset
June 22 OFF
June 23-25 at Southern Maryland
June 26-28 Sugar Land
June 29-July 1 Road Warriors
July 2 OFF
July 3-5 at Southern Maryland
July 6 OFF
July 7-9 (END OF FIRST HALF) Somerset
July 10-12 Road Warriors
July 13-16 ALL-STAR BREAK (Game July 15 in Southern Maryland)
July 17-19 at Long Island
July 20 OFF
July 21-23 at Lancaster
July 24-26 Somerset
July 27 OFF
July 28-30 High Point
July 31-Aug. 2 at Southern Maryland
Aug. 3 OFF
Aug. 4-6 Road Warriors
Aug. 7-9 Southern Maryland
Aug. 10-16 at Sugar Land
Aug. 17-20 Somerset
Aug. 21-23 High Point
Aug. 24 OFF
Aug. 25-27 at Somerset
Aug. 28-30 Lancaster
Aug. 31 OFF
Sept. 1-3 Sugar Land
Sept. 4-6 at Lancaster
Sept. 7 OFF
Sept. 8-10 Long Island
Sept. 11-13 Southern Maryland
Sept. 14-17 at High Point
Sept. 18-20 Long Island
Some information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.
