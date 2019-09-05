Buy Photo Tobee Stokes, right, and the York High Bearcats will play at Small Athletic Field on Friday night against Cedar Crest. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

It's going to be a busy sports night on Friday in downtown York.

Both the York Revolution and the York High Bearcats will have contests in their neighboring facilities.

The first-place Revs will face the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in an Atlantic League baseball game, with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at PeoplesBank Park.

Just a half hour later, the Bearcats will kick off against Cedar Crest at Small Athletic Field in high school football action.

The two events are expected to draw thousands of spectators to downtown York. In addition, First Friday will draw even more visitors to the area’s shops and restaurants.

Because York High is playing at home, Small Athletic Field parking will be unavailable for Revs' fans. Revolution officials, however, are assuring baseball fans there will be plenty of parking options.

Through an agreement with the Susquehanna Commerce Center, Revs fans will be able to park in the Susquehanna Commerce Center garage for free after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

In addition, a number of private and public lots are within walking distance of PeoplesBank Park and they will be operational as usual. For information on those, visit downtownyorkpa.com/parking.

“It’s a great night to come out to York,” said Revs' president Eric Menzer said in a news release. “High school football is returning, we’re making another postseason run and our downtown neighbors have great offerings to get the weekend started right. It’s going to be a fun night. We’re very appreciative of the Commerce Center’s assistance in accommodating Revs fans’ fun, and we wish the Bearcats luck in their game as well.”

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.