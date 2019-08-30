Story Highlights Telvin Nash slugged his 35th homer of the season on Thursday night.

Buy Photo Telvin Nash slugged his 35th homer of the season on Thursday night for the York Revolution. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Thursday was a successful night for the first-place York Revolution and an historic night for slugger Telvin Nash.

Nash made franchise history to help the Revs claim a pivotal 6-4 victory in the series finale vs. the Sugar Land Skeeters. By taking three of four in the series, the Revs increased their lead to a season-high-tying three games for first place in the Atlantic League Freedom Division second-half race.

York now heads out on a week-long road trip that begins at Southern Maryland on Friday night.

Sugar Land led 2-1 before York took the lead in the bottom of the third inning, thanks to Nash. Welington Dotel slapped a one-out single to right to give the Revs their first base runner of the inning. Nash followed by smashing his 35th home run of the season to deep left-center field, breaking the Revs’ single-season home run record previously held by Chris Nowak (2012) to put York ahead 3-2. Isaias Tejeda followed with a solo home run to left to extend the lead to 4-2.

Nash’s 35 home runs are tied for fifth-most in a season in league history and are the most in the league since 2005. Nash’s two RBIs vaulted him into the Revs’ top 10 for a single season, now tied for seventh with 87 on the year. He is now 20 away from Nowak’s club record for a season (107 RBIs in 2012).

Sugar Land bounced back to tie the game at 4-4 in the fourth. Nash then lined a one-out single to left to set the table in the home fifth. Tejeda wasted no time in breaking the tie as he drove a two-run home run to deep center field, his 20th of the season and second of the game to give York the 6-4 lead.

York reliever Joe Jones (1-0) got the win with two scoreless innings. Jameson McGrane pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 18th save in as many opportunities.

Notes:

►York has won four of its last five overall and five of its last six at home.

►York holds a three-game lead for first for the first time since Aug. 3-4.

►Nash and Tejeda went back-to-back for the fifth time this season, all since July 12, accounting for half of the Revs’ back-to-back homers on the year.

►Tejeda’s two-homer game is his third of the season, one shy of a Revs single-season record (four by Nowak in 2012) and joining Nash as the first two players to total three multi-homer games in a season since Chad Tracy did it in 2014.

►Tejeda has hit all 20 of his home runs in just 48 games since July 3 and is now tied for third in the league in that category.

►Dotel (2-for-5) is now batting .548 (17-for-31) on a seven-game hitting streak.

►McGrane’s 18 saves are tied for fifth most in a season in team history (Michael Nix, 2011) and are tied with Nix for ninth-most all-time in a Revs career.

►The Revs and Blue Crabs play a twi-night doubleheader on Friday with two seven-inning games beginning at 5 p.m. in Waldorf, Maryland. The first game counts toward the first-half standings as a makeup from a rainout on July 4 while the nightcap is a second-half contest. York righty Ricky Eusebio (0-2, 5.91) faces Southern Maryland right-hander Ryan Chaffee (2-4, 5.89) in the opener, with Revs righty Mitch Atkins (9-4, 2.89) going up against Crabs lefty Tommy Thorpe (2-6, 6.33) in the second game.

Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.