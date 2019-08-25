Buy Photo Telvin Nash (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A six-run ninth-inning explosion helped the York Revolution avoid an Atlantic League sweep on Sunday in a battle of division leaders.

The Revs entered the ninth inning trailing at High Point, 5-3. Just a few minutes later, York left North Carolina with a 9-5 victory over the Rockers.

The Revs lead the Freedom Division second-half standings at 25-18. High Point, which leads the Liberty Division, dropped to 24-20. High Point had won the first two games in the three-game series.

The big blow in the ninth inning was a three-run double by York slugger Telvin Nash, who increased his league-leading RBI total to 83. He also leads the league with 33 homers. Nash finished the game with three hits, raising his average to .306 for the season.

Welington Dotel and Zach Sullivan also had RBI singles in the ninth. Dotel finished with four hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Dotel upped his average to .320. Sullivan finished with two hits and two runs scored. Isaias Tejeda added two hits, including a double, with an RBI.

The York bullpen pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief after Ricky Eusebio got rocked for five earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. Robert Carson got the win with a shutout inning in relief, improving to 4-0.

York now has a four-game home series against Sugar Land from Monday through Thursday, with each game starting at 6:30 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.